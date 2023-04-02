Bass-Robinson keeps it in the family with successful highveld raid

Investors caught off guard by Opec+ production cut, which poses new risk for global economy
Several foreign powers have either renewed efforts to establish a footprint on the continent or have made new attempts
The former Tshwane mayor handed himself over to police on Monday morning
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
The Iqbal Survé-controlled company has confirmed some terms and conditions of its settlement deal with the PIC
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Regardless of how much or little an upcoming ‘credit crunch’ affects the US economy, there are signs consumer behaviour is starting to turn
This was a learning year for the local teams
Hout Bay’s Meuse Farm hosts the first in a series of farm dinners with the award-winning Ryan Cole
Retired Cape trainer Mike Bass raided the highveld with considerable success in his career and his daughter, Candice Bass-Robinson, followed in his footsteps when saddling Trip Of Fortune to win Saturday’s HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes at Turffontein.
Bass’ winning raiders included English Garden, Inara and What A Winter — the latter will be represented by 26 of his offspring at April’s National Yearling Sales in Germiston.
Before Saturday’s race, Bass-Robinson had said: “It’s always a gamble coming up from the Cape”, but that gamble resulted in Drakenstein Stud banking the R625,000 first cheque.
Despite a slow start, jockey Aldo Domeyer was soon back in the thick of things in the 1,600m grade 1 race and Trip Of Fortune kicked on strongly to beat MK’s Pride and the fast-finishing SA Classic winner, Anfields Rocket.
“He had a virus before the King’s Plate so you can put a line through that, but he turned in a great effort in the Diadem,” Bass-Robinson said.
Now an eight-time winner, the son of Trippi will bid to add to that total when he travels to KwaZulu-Natal for the forthcoming Champions season.
After a spell in the wilderness, MK’s Pride hinted he is coming back to his best, but Anfields Rocket was never going to win as he was too far back throughout the race. Still, he added R100,000 to his bankroll.
In a slow run WSB SA Derby, Son Of Raj proved too good for his rivals to continue trainer Weiho Marwing’s good form in this 2,450m grade 1 event.
Ridden for the second time by Keagan De Melo, the son of Duke Of Marmalade made it a red-letter day for owner-breeder Steven Chetty, and the gelding has now won four of his past six starts.
Billy Bowlegs filled second spot two lengths behind the winner and it was the same margin back to Piere Strydom’s mount, Rule By Force, who finished third.
The well-backed 4-1 chance Good Council — winner of the 2,400m Aquanaut Handicap — was never seen with a chance. Connections will query why jockey Ryan Munger did not react to the slow pace and take his mount to the front to make the race a test of stamina.
There was joy for followers of this column in the Wilgerbosdrift Bridget Oppenheimer SA Oaks with Lucky Houdalakis’ runner, None Other, winning at odds of 4-1. Owner-breeder Mary Slack was on track to receive the trophy for a race sponsored by her stud.
The expected challenge from the favourite, Bless My Stars, never materialised and the Sean Tarry filly finished fourth about six lengths adrift of the winner. The conclusion has to be that the filly failed to stay in her first attempt at 2,450m.
Interestingly, Bless My Stars has a half-sister (by One World) coming under the hammer on the first day of the National Yearling Sales.
Brett Crawford’s runner Reny filled the runner-up spot and Varsfontein Stud (as agent) will be offering her half-sister by Vercingetorix at the sale.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bass-Robinson keeps it in the family with successful highveld raid
Trip Of Fortune wins HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes at Turffontein
Retired Cape trainer Mike Bass raided the highveld with considerable success in his career and his daughter, Candice Bass-Robinson, followed in his footsteps when saddling Trip Of Fortune to win Saturday’s HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes at Turffontein.
Bass’ winning raiders included English Garden, Inara and What A Winter — the latter will be represented by 26 of his offspring at April’s National Yearling Sales in Germiston.
Before Saturday’s race, Bass-Robinson had said: “It’s always a gamble coming up from the Cape”, but that gamble resulted in Drakenstein Stud banking the R625,000 first cheque.
Despite a slow start, jockey Aldo Domeyer was soon back in the thick of things in the 1,600m grade 1 race and Trip Of Fortune kicked on strongly to beat MK’s Pride and the fast-finishing SA Classic winner, Anfields Rocket.
“He had a virus before the King’s Plate so you can put a line through that, but he turned in a great effort in the Diadem,” Bass-Robinson said.
Now an eight-time winner, the son of Trippi will bid to add to that total when he travels to KwaZulu-Natal for the forthcoming Champions season.
After a spell in the wilderness, MK’s Pride hinted he is coming back to his best, but Anfields Rocket was never going to win as he was too far back throughout the race. Still, he added R100,000 to his bankroll.
In a slow run WSB SA Derby, Son Of Raj proved too good for his rivals to continue trainer Weiho Marwing’s good form in this 2,450m grade 1 event.
Ridden for the second time by Keagan De Melo, the son of Duke Of Marmalade made it a red-letter day for owner-breeder Steven Chetty, and the gelding has now won four of his past six starts.
Billy Bowlegs filled second spot two lengths behind the winner and it was the same margin back to Piere Strydom’s mount, Rule By Force, who finished third.
The well-backed 4-1 chance Good Council — winner of the 2,400m Aquanaut Handicap — was never seen with a chance. Connections will query why jockey Ryan Munger did not react to the slow pace and take his mount to the front to make the race a test of stamina.
There was joy for followers of this column in the Wilgerbosdrift Bridget Oppenheimer SA Oaks with Lucky Houdalakis’ runner, None Other, winning at odds of 4-1. Owner-breeder Mary Slack was on track to receive the trophy for a race sponsored by her stud.
The expected challenge from the favourite, Bless My Stars, never materialised and the Sean Tarry filly finished fourth about six lengths adrift of the winner. The conclusion has to be that the filly failed to stay in her first attempt at 2,450m.
Interestingly, Bless My Stars has a half-sister (by One World) coming under the hammer on the first day of the National Yearling Sales.
Brett Crawford’s runner Reny filled the runner-up spot and Varsfontein Stud (as agent) will be offering her half-sister by Vercingetorix at the sale.
Pundits hail Equinox as best turf horse in the world
Record KZN prize money may lure Cape and Gauteng raiders
Lineker and Yeni-Jacobson cases have interesting similarities
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fortune and Munger have to ensure SA Derby is test of stamina
Beck colours can be to the fore again at Vaal
Herman Brown Snr one of the last of the talented old-school trainers
Dettori bids farewell to Dubai in best possible way
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.