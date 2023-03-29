Beck colours can be to the fore again at Vaal

Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Antony Beck, president of Gainesway Farm in Kentucky, has been a loyal patron of the Sean Tarry stable, and was rewarded when Lucky Lad took top honours in last weekend’s Protea Stakes at Turffontein
The same famous brown and white colours can be carried to success by Broadlands at the Vaal on Thursday.
Lucky Lad cost Beck R850,000 when purchased at last year’s National Yearling Sale and — on the evidence of the colt’s recent win — it may be money well spent.
On the other hand, Broadlands, who cost R400,000 is looking much less of a good investment and has recouped only R47,000 in her six starts.
Broadlands will try to finally exit the maidens in the fifth race at the Vaal in which the daughter of Silvano will be ridden for the third time by Gavin Lerena.
Impersonation, a daughter of Master Of My Fate bred by golf legend Gary Player, may pose the main threat to Tarry’s runner. The filly started favourite in her most recent outing but had to settle for fourth place behind Island Beauty.
Lerena has six booked rides at the Free State track and they include four-year-old Sheldon who has been priced up favourite for the seventh race.
However, Sheldon has received a four-point penalty for his recent Turffontein win and has to concede 10kg to his stablemate, Siberian Steel.
The Johan Janse van Vuuren duo look set to dominate this 1,000m sprint unless Lucy English can bounce back from a poor run in the Sycamore Sprint. This column was way off the mark in predicting that the Lucky Houdalakis inmate could run well in that race.
Siberian Steel — to be partnered for the first time by Chase Maujean — has won two of his past three starts and only got a three-point penalty for his recent Turffontein win. He makes plenty of appeal with just 52kg on his back.
Another horse who is looking a decidedly expensive purchase is the Dynasty gelding, Broadway, who cost R1.3m as a yearling and is still a maiden after 19 starts.
With Lerena booked for the ride, Broadway could be a factor in the first leg of the Pick 6 though punters should also include US Open, Godfather and Williamson in their perms.
Robyn Klaasen trains both Broadway and Godfather and it is possible the latter needed his recent run at Turffontein which was the gelding's first outing since December.
Cian The Conqueror — so impressive on his debut last October — was the subject of sustained support for his latest run at Turffontein but fluffed his lines and finished unplaced behind Siberian Steel.
Corné Spies will be expecting the son of William Longsword to put that run behind him in the eighth race, but an inside draw isn’t going to help his cause.
A runner far better drawn is Unconditional Love with Piere Strydom — seemingly with no retirement date unlike Frankie Dettori — an eye-catching jockey booking for Brett Crawford’s daughter of Vercingetorix.
Ashley Fortune has a team of 12 runners at her local track and four of them are due to be partnered by her stepson, Aldo Domeyer. Hopefully, the Cape-based jockey will make it to the track this time after missing a recent meeting here.
Domeyer has prospects of landing a double on Jerusalema Rain (second race) and Cala Muretta (third). Both juveniles have shown ability on their solitary starts.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Poursomesugaronme (1) Fulliautomatix (9) Flying Broomstick (6) Count Your Chances
2nd Race: (6) Jerusalema Rain (7) Linkin Navigator (3) Emporium (11) Zoombomber
3rd Race: (3) Cala Muretta (9) Queen Of Camelot (13) White Hills (5) Micke's Bomb
4th Race: (1) Godfather (2) US Open (6) Broadway (3) Williamson
5th Race: (2) Broadlands (4) Impersonation (3) She’s A Klawer (7) Elusive Fire
6th Race: (2) Absolute Value (3) Prime Example (4) Pacific Express (6) Queen Britanna
7th Race: (8) Siberian Steel (1) Sheldon (3) Lucy English (4) Herecomestherain
8th Race: (1) Unconditional Love (11) Cian The Conqueror (2) Captain Hindsight (5) The Mauritian
9th Race: (12) Timbavati River (1) Calibre Crest (2) In Cahoots (7) Suryavarman
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.