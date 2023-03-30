Fortune and Munger have to ensure SA Derby is test of stamina

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
Football pundits discussing Premier League matches in the UK often refer to tactics likely to be used, this also applies in racing. For Saturday’s WSB SA Derby at Turffontein, trainer Ashley Fortune and jockey Ryan Munger need a strategy with their big race runner, Good Council.
Fortune, tenth in last season’s trainers championship, has come a long way since she was in her twenties and assistant to Noelene Peech in Zimbabwe. In those days, she probably only dreamt of being a trainer — never mind having a runner in the grade 1 SA Derby.
The 41-year-old will saddle Good Council in Saturday’s race knowing she has one major factor in her favour — her runner will stay every metre of the 2,450m trip. The three-year-old proved that when beating older horses in the Aquanaut Handicap.
So the tactics Munger has to employ is to make the race a test of stamina — quite possibly he will have to make the running if the pace is slow.
Alec Laird has done a fine job with Billy Bowlegs and the Sea Cottage Stakes winner, and SA Classic third deserves his position as favourite.
In the 1,800m SA Classic, Billy Bowlegs was drawn 14 out of 16 so it was a good performance to get as close as he did to Anfields Rocket. Gavin Lerena will fancy his chances of taking top honours.
So will young Rachel Venniker who will travel to the city track knowing she’s got a big shout on Paul Matchett’s Gauteng Guineas winner, Eye Of The Prophet. The only worry is that — like Billy Bowlegs — her mount is yet to race beyond 1,800m.
Weiho Marwing will be more than happy that Keagan De Melo tuned up for the race with a four-timer at Scottsville on Wednesday and his Derby trial winner will try to follow in the hoofprints of the stable’s ill-fated Derby hero, Samurai Warrior.
The “joker in the pack” could be the Azzie stable representative, African Torrent, who was in the front rank for much of the way in the Derby Trial. Ridden with more restraint, he’s capable of finding a minor place.
After her game win in the SA Fillies Classic, Bless My Stars is understandably favourite for the Wilgerbosdrift Bridget Oppenheimer Oaks — a race named after a lady who graced the sport with such enthusiasm and dignity for so many years.
Bless My Stars finished two lengths in front of the Wilgerbosdrift owned and bred, None Other, in the Fillies Classic and the outcome hinges on who stays the 2,450m trip the best.
As this column has been in None Other’s corner throughout her career we’re not going to desert her now and — being out of a Dynasty mare — she should relish the step up in trip. The booking of Richard Fourie is another plus factor.
Bless My Stars’ dam, Star Express, retired a six-time winner and won from 1,200m-2,000m. Can her daughter stay the extra 450m? The person who can probably answer that question is jockey S’manga Khumalo as he’s ridden both fillies including a win over 1,800m on None Other.
Piere Strydom rides Lady Of Power and the Azzie inmate bids to turn it around with her SA Fillies Classic conqueror, Bless My Stars. There are positive vibes coming out of the stable but — examining her pedigree — there’s no indication she’ll get the trip.
Her dam, Duchess Delight, was unplaced in five starts and her half-sister, Glamorous Life, won three races between 1,300m and 1,600m.
Anfields Rocket looks like a shrewd purchase by the Hollywood Syndicate and the year can get even better for Grant Maroun if the son of Coup De Grace can land the R625,000 first cheque in the grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes.
The problem for Maroun’s three-year-old is that he’s taking on two seasoned campaigners in Golden Ducat and Trip Of Fortune. On King’s Plate running, the former has the measure of his Cape opponent and his Met run — finishing ninth but only three lengths adrift of Jet Dark — suggests he’s a major player.
Then one has to factor in Sean Tarry’s runner, Under Your Spell, so the conclusion is that the 1,600m contest is best watched with three or four needed for jackpot and Pick 6 perms.
Meanwhile, there’s talk in the UK that Equinox — regarded as the best horse on the planet — may take in the Juddmonte International at York in August en route to the Arc in Paris. This writer has already witnessed wins by Frankel and Baaeed on the Knavesmire — this might top the lot.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (4) Cosmic Star (2) Mayor Of Merrivale (9) Mia Fiore (1) Fort Lauderdale
2nd Race: (5) Climate Control (6) Zuzan (3) Tamarisk Tree (1) Supreme Dance
3rd Race: (4) Big Burn (1) Master Archie (2) Bartholdi (7) Hitemhardsunshine
4th Race: (5) Supreme Quest (7) Queen Of Shadows (3) Whafeef (4) Bard Of Avon
5th Race: (2) Quantum Theory (3) Gobsmacked (1) Mercantour (4) Maharanee
6th Race: (7) Anfields Rocket (3) Golden Ducat (9) Under Your Spell (5) Trip Of Fortune
7th Race: (5) Good Council (1) Billy Bowlegs (2) Eye Of The Prophet (10) Son Of Raj
8th Race: (5) None Other (1) Bless My Stars (6) Silver Hills (2) Lady Of Power
9th Race: (1) Shangani (2) Nebraas (3) Zeus (5) Flashy Apache
10th Race: (5) Ramchandani Road (8) Tiz Magic (4) Storm Dictator (1) Black Egret
