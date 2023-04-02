Sport / Soccer

West Ham move out of drop zone with win over Southampton

Hammers surge up to 14th place from 19th

02 April 2023 - 19:40 Rohith Nair
West Ham United's Nayef Aguerd celebrates scoring their first goal with Said Benrahma and Declan Rice at London Stadium in London, Britain, April 2 2023. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
West Ham United beat Southampton 1-0 on Sunday after Nayef Aguerd scored from a set piece in the first half to give the London side breathing room in the Premier League relegation battle.

The teams were 19th and 20th in the table before kickoff but victory moved West Ham up to 14th (27 points) while Southampton remain rooted to the bottom, three points from the safety zone.

West Ham took the lead in the 25th minute when Aguerd rose highest to head home a free kick but they had an agonising wait as VAR took several minutes to check if the Moroccan defender was onside before awarding the goal.

The away side had more possession but the goal lit a spark in West Ham and Jarrod Bowen nearly doubled the lead on a counterattack before halftime when his shot beat the keeper but came off the crossbar.

At the other end, Lukasz Fabianski was tested several times by Southampton but the Polish goalkeeper was up to the task, making calm saves to keep a clean sheet, though Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu’s late header struck his crossbar.

Southampton lacked creativity in attack, however, as West Ham — who have a game in hand over their relegation rivals — moved up five places to provide welcome relief for manager David Moyes.

Reuters

