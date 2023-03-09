Sport / Other Sport

Non-Stop Dusi primed for drama

43 paddlers will set off from Camps Drift on Friday morning with 18 K2s, four K1s and one brave K3

09 March 2023 - 15:46 Nick Tatham
Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST
Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

The Insurance Solution Non-Stop Dusi Canoe Marathon will dish up some unexpected challenges for the small group of paddlers who will take on the Dusi in a Day starting at Camps Drift on Friday morning.

Following on from one of the most memorable Dusi Canoe Marathons in recent memory, the Non-Stop Dusi will offer similar trials — however, the unique nature of the Non-Stop means that paddlers will also be handed different tests.

Decisions about which portages to use rather than to paddle, as well as pacing your race are crucial elements to consider when tackling the 120km race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, and the paddlers will have to navigate some fast-flowing water.

The water levels for the regular Dusi were higher than they have been for a long time and organisers took the decision to include compulsory portages which were praised by paddlers from the elites to the rank and file.

From the Confluence section, where the Msundusi and Mngeni Rivers meet, the water level rose substantially, so the paddlers will need to make informed decisions throughout the day as they navigate their way to Blue Lagoon should the water level be similar to what it was in the middle of February.

For the would-be champions they will be slightly concerned to see the entry of Team Mylife’s Msawenkosi Mtolo and his partner, Citi Bank Change a Life Academy star Thabani Msia.

The pair have, over the past three years, dominated the race with a hat-trick of wins and for Mtolo, who finished second at the recent Dusi Canoe Marathon, another win is the goal.

Among the challengers are the likes of Banetse Nkhoesa, who had a strong Dusi in which he finished fifth. As a previous runner-up of the Non-Stop he will hope to add another title to his list of achievements when he lines up with Richard Cele.

A former Dusi winner and Euro Steel star Khumbulani Nzimande has confirmed his entry with Nkosikhona Mabaso.

Forty-three paddlers will set off from Camps Drift on Friday morning with 18 K2s, four K1s and one brave K3.

The crew of Ian Morrow, Jason Breedt and Bryce Jackson have entered in a K3 which isn’t normally used at the Dusi, let alone in the more difficult Non-Stop Dusi.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Will Pirates opt for fit-again Ofori in Nedbank ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Conte says recovery from surgery took longer than ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Windies fight back but Proteas in control
Sport / Cricket
4.
Chiefs will not know what hit them, says Abubakar
Sport / Soccer
5.
Domeyer jets in hoping to ride a double for the ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Usual suspects to the fore on Dusi day one

Sport / Other Sport

Dusi legend Birkett prepping for another title charge

Sport / Other Sport

Birkett’s name firmly in the hat for the Fish

Sport / Other Sport

MARK ETHERIDGE: To the water born: Hockly sisters scoop up medals

Sport / Other Sport

Danish paddler Lützner itching for Fish K3 experience

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.