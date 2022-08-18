×

Sport / Other Sport

Danish paddler Lützner itching for Fish K3 experience

Jet-setter to tick another event off her bucket list

18 August 2022 - 15:43 Dave MacLeod
Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST
Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

Cradock

Jet-setting Danish paddler Susan Lützner will tick another SA canoeing race off her bucket list when she takes on the Fish River Canoe Marathon on October 7-8 in a K3 with her Dusi partner Loveday Zondi and Rod Penaluna.

Lützner started paddling late in life, and that passion saw her recently complete the Sella Descent in Spain before returning home to contest the European marathon champs.

It was while racing the Berg River Canoe Marathon that she struck up a friendship with Gauteng-based paddler Zondi, a mutual admiration that led to them completing the three-day MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon together.

Lützner became aware that the Fish Marathon was held in high regard in SA paddling and added it to the list of global paddling events she wanted to take part in.

“I have never paddled a K3 before so I am very excited,” said Lützner from Denmark. “I know that I will be in very safe hands.”

Penaluna is a veteran of 23 Fish Marathons and will anchor the K3 journey down the 82km of irrigation water that makes up the Fish Marathon.

Lützner will meet up with Zondi at the Ponte de Lima in Portugal where they will race the Masters Cup marathon races together, and will also race the Liffey Descent in Ireland alongside a number of familiar ex-pat South Africans such as Sweden-based Mark Ussher.

The Fish Marathon annually attracts the world’s biggest gathering of the unique three-seater craft that originated in SA, and provide a popular, social way for experienced paddlers to introduce newcomers to the Fish Marathon.

