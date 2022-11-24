China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Pietermaritzburg — After a memorable 2022 that saw him win twice internationally and three of the major national river marathon titles, Dusi legend Andy Birkett will return to KwaZulu-Natal’s premier event, the Dusi Canoe Marathon, in 2023 from February 16-18.
Birkett racked up a Dusi title with apprentice David Evans in 2022 to see his record improve to 12 wins in 13 years, with just the K1 race in 2013 the only one he has not won since 2010, which highlights his dominance of the gruelling race.
The Euro Steel star has finished 18 Dusis and has arguably perfected the preparation and execution of a race plan, but he does not go into each race with the same routine as the last.
“I wouldn’t say I follow the same plan every year because I can’t remember what I did last year,” Birkett said with a laugh. “I would say though that my goal and emphasis now has become to not get injured.
“I saw in the first few years when I tried to tick the boxes of what to do in my Dusi build-up I would force it a bit too much and get injured and be forced to take more time off. Then you get to race day in a worse shape than if you had just backed off a bit and listened to your body.”
With years of Dusi preparation under his belt, Birkett is still trying to find new ways to make training more exciting and less mundane in the lead-up to the race.
“One thing I have done is tried to change things up and make training more enjoyable and not just try to tick boxes.
“I really enjoy the paddle-run sessions that we do over the weekends and just getting creative with those and making sure it’s not just doing the same thing every weekend.”
Birkett is in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend at Midmar where he will share his insights with paddlers on how he goes about preparing for the Dusi.
Dusi legend Birkett prepping for another title charge
Canoeist won the Dusi marathon with apprentice David Evans in 2022 to see his record improve to 12 wins in 13 years
