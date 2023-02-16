Sport / Other Sport

Usual suspects to the fore on Dusi day one

Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie win shorter, tougher first stage of Dusi river race

16 February 2023 - 17:03 Nick Tatham
Christie Mackenzie finishes first on the first day of Dusi Canoe Marathon at KwaXimba, Durban, February 16 2023. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Christie Mackenzie finishes first on the first day of Dusi Canoe Marathon at KwaXimba, Durban, February 16 2023. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

After a shorter, but more intense, first stage of the Dusi Canoe Marathon, favourites Andy Birkett and Christie Mackenzie took the stage honours in contrasting races on Thursday.

With the adjusted start at Bishopstowe Country Club, paddlers started with a portage where Team MyLife’s Msawenkosi Mtolo took the initiative and raced to an early lead. Birkett was in fifth place, but the twelve-time champion slowly picked off the field to hit the Geoff’s Road portage alongside Mtolo at the front of the race.

The pair were together for the majority of the remainder of the stage, until the Cabbage Tree portage where Birkett opened a small but significant gap and maintained it to finish a minute ahead of Mtolo.

Despite the reduced distance, Birkett didn’t feel like the stage was any less taxing.

16 February 2023: Andy Birkett finishes first on the first day of Dusi Canoe Marathon at KwaXimba, Durban, February 16 2023. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
16 February 2023: Andy Birkett finishes first on the first day of Dusi Canoe Marathon at KwaXimba, Durban, February 16 2023. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

“It was a shorter stage, being two hours as opposed to three, but nonetheless it was a tough stage,” Birkett said. “It was a very quick stage and guys like Msawe [Mtolo] took off at the start which was a shock to the system, but I enjoyed it out there and stuck to my plan and then got a gap at Cabbage Tree.”

The women’s race was decidedly more one-sided as Mackenzie put in a dominant display that saw her lead from start to finish.

Euro Steel’s Mackenzie is hunting a third consecutive Dusi title and holds a lead of over 10 min on Bridgitte Hartley in second with Jordan Peek in third after Thursday’s opening stage.

After relocating to Durban and taking on a new coach, Mackenzie feels  these changes have facilitated more adjustments to her paddling.

“I executed my race plan to perfection today,” Mackenzie said. “In the past I would think about the other girls on the start line, and I was told by my coach to just focus on what I know how to do.

“The changes have definitely helped me be more calm in the river, but I think that the portage at the start helped because it didn’t feel like Dusi; it felt like another Saturday pre-Dusi race.”

The second and longest stage takes paddlers on a tough 44km route from Dusi Bridge to Msinsi Resort at Inanda Dam on Friday.

