Djokovic says return to top spot more special after tough year

Serb expects a big challenge from his busier younger rivals to remain at No 1 this year

01 March 2023 - 14:48 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 32 match against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in Dubai on February 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 32 match against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in Dubai on February 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Novak Djokovic said his return to the top of the world rankings felt like a big achievement after a year of turmoil in which he had to skip several tournaments including two Grand Slams, but the Serbian expects a see-sawing battle for the position in 2023.

Djokovic missed the 2022 Australian Open and was deported from the country due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19 before returning this year to clinch a record-extending 10th title at Melbourne Park and 22nd Major to reclaim the No 1 spot.

He was forced out of big tournaments in the US last year, including the US Open, as he was unable to enter the country due to his refusal to take his shots.

The 35-year-old also received no points for winning the Wimbledon title due to the grass-court Grand Slam being penalised for its decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think this is the least points I’ve had as number one. It happens,” Djokovic told reporters after his win over Tomas Machac in Dubai on Tuesday.

“It’s not only due to my circumstances of not playing a couple of Grand Slams and everything that happened last year, but also other players, some players missing some Slams for injuries, some not having the biggest consistency.

“I guess that makes the achievement bigger, at least in my team’s and my eyes. I’m overwhelmed with pride. I work as hard as anybody else. I’m really committed to the sport. And I try.”

Djokovic is now into his 378th week as the world No 1, surpassing Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks at the top of the sport. But he said younger players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will eventually catch up with him.

“These guys are playing at a high level constantly. They’re playing a lot of tournaments. I’m not playing as much and don’t plan to play as many weeks as they do,” Djokovic said.

“Eventually they’ll take the No 1, then I’ll bring it back again, then they’ll take it again. We’ll go in circles.”

• Meanwhile, top seed Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of this week’s ATP 500 event in Acapulco with a strained hamstring, the US Open champion said on Tuesday.

The world No 2, who was scheduled to play his opening match later on Tuesday, picked up the injury during his loss to Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s Rio Open final where the pain hindered both his movement and serve.

“I have a grade 1 strain in my right hamstring that will keep me out for several days, according to the tests we did this morning,” Alcaraz wrote on Twitter. “I’m really sad I can’t compete here, but now it’s time to think about recovering and being ready as soon as possible. I hope to see you all soon!”

After spending more than three months out of action due to abdominal and hamstring injuries, Alcaraz returned to the ATP Tour in February at Buenos Aires where he beat Norrie in the final for his first title since last year’s US Open.

At the Rio Open, the 19-year-old Spaniard needed treatment for a left leg problem during his semifinal and then picked up an injury to the other leg in the match against Norrie during which he needed his leg to be wrapped midway through the final.

Norrie also pulled out of the tournament in Mexico saying he needs to rest. The Briton, who leads the ATP Tour in match victories this season with 18, is scheduled to return to action at the Indian Wells hardcourt event beginning next week.

“Unfortunately I have to withdraw from Acapulco,” Norrie said on Instagram. “It’s one of my favourite tournaments, so it’s really tough for me to withdraw.”

Reuters

