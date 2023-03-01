Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Everything that is wrong with this country can be blamed on the government, which has fostered a culture of of apathy and criminality
Committee will accept former public protector’s written statement after Busisiwe Mkhwebane accuses panel of hijacking her witness
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to M&R CEO Henry Laas
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Infrastructure group’s planned shift of its corporate domicile comes in an election year
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Users can select their rewards programmes and get an estimate of discounts when filling up
After surprising on the upside in January, manufacturing sector activity weakened sharply in February as power shortages hit factories hard.
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released on Wednesday and compiled by the Stellenbosch-based Bureau for Economic Research in partnership with the bank, fell to 48.8 index points in February, down from 53 in January, 51.3 in December, and well below the market consensus of 50...
Factories hit hard by power outages
The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding
