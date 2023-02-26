Sport / Other Sport

Target: Formula E in Cape Town for the next 20 years

Portugal’s Antonio Felix da Costa storms from 11th on the grid to his first win for TAG Heuer Porsche

26 February 2023 - 17:34 Kevin McCallum
Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team's Antonio Felix Da Costa celebrates after winning the Cape Town ePrix. Picture: NIC BOTHMA/REUTERS
Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team's Antonio Felix Da Costa celebrates after winning the Cape Town ePrix. Picture: NIC BOTHMA/REUTERS

After a highly successful inaugural Formula E Grand Prix in Cape Town at the weekend, Iain Banner, race promoter and head of the organising company, has plans for it to be part of the city scene for the next 20 years. 

The second leg of the ninth season of the ABB Formula E World Championship was won by Portugal’s Antonio Felix da Costa, who stormed from 11th on the grid to take his first victory for TAG Heuer Porsche.

It was a tight and dramatic affair around the Green Point precinct on what has been rated as the fastest track on the Formula E circuit in the ninth season of the sport. Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein had a horror first lap when he crashed into Sebastian Buemi.

Da Costa pulled off two unworldly moves to take the lead and win the race. 

“It was dramatic on the race track,” Banner told Cape Talk on Sunday. “It is the fastest circuit of the entire global series. It was a handful for the drivers. Ultimate risk and reward. The two overtakes that Felix da Costa had to win the race, they were 11 out of 10.

“The risk he took there, he could have lost it in a moment. He just needed to hit a little dirt, on a corner, he would have been gone.”

Da Costa was rewarded in this instance for doing the unthinkable in pulling off those two manoeuvres. For a purist, from a race perspective, they were dream-like. 

Banner, who heads up e-Movement, the group behind bringing Formula E to Cape Town, said the sport spoke his credo that sport should have a purpose.

“I am delighted. It was a big lift. It was a massive scale. People who watched themselves or on television would have seen it is a large area. It’s a complicated site. So many different owners, although it is a City of Cape Town precinct. I’m very proud of what we have done for SA.” 

For one South African, Kelvin van der Linde, it was over before it began after his ABT Cupra team pulled out of the race with rear-suspension issues. That may have been a disappointment for many of the sold-out crowd of 26,000, but they were treated to a belter of a race. 

Banner said they hope to sell more than 40,000 tickets next year. With the event on free-to-air eTV as well as SuperSport, the audience reach for SA and Cape Town was vast. It is, said Banner, set to be a fixture in Cape Town: “My intent is to have it here for the next 20 years.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: You can mock me, you can tease ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Chiefs coach hails ‘arrogant’ Shabalala in derby ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
SA vice-captain Chloé Tryon credits father for ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Dane van Niekerk admits being ‘tough’ on teammate ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Ferrari F1 says finishing second again won’t be good enough

Life / Motoring

The Lotus Emira is an all-season thrill ride

Life / Motoring

Ford heads back to F1 with Red Bull in 2026

Life / Motoring

F1 reduces races to 23 after axing Chinese Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.