The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
More than 22 industries charge statutory levies of 3%-4%
Law professor says all 80 legal instruments for tenders should be integrated by legislators
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Hotel group to pay a dividend for the first time since pandemic as interim headline earnings per share rebounded from a loss a year earlier
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages
Immense suffering in Ukraine and damage to the global economy emphasised in summary issued by India
Key to their success will be the fast bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Build-to-rent housing is gaining traction in SA as a more affordable option for would-be buyers in the present environment of high interest rates and a sluggish economy.
The business model also offers attractive returns for investors and is seen as an effective means of overcoming the country’s housing shortage. Typically large-scale, high-rise apartment blocks owned and managed by corporations — it has proven popular globally, attracting huge capital flows...
Build-to-rent property model gains momentum in SA
Apartment blocks are becoming a popular option as they offer attractive returns for investors
