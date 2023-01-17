F1 reduces races to 23 after axing Chinese Grand Prix

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
Business Day TV speaks to Seleho Tsatsi, investment analyst at Anchor Capital
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC President Tshisekedi addresses WEF panel on developing clean energy infrastructure
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
London — Formula One will have 23 races this season, still a record and one more than last year, with the sport facing a four-week gap in April after deciding not to replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix.
The race in Shanghai, originally scheduled for April 16 as the fourth of 24 rounds, was axed last month for the fourth year in a row due to strict local measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
F1 had said then that it was assessing alternative options, with various venues touted in the media including Portugal’s Portimao circuit that was used as a replacement in 2020 and 2021 for races cancelled during the pandemic.
“Formula One can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged,” the sport said on Tuesday.
That will leave a gap between round three, Australia’s race in Melbourne on April 2 and Azerbaijan’s Grand Prix in Baku on April 30.
Sources said the Chinese GP organisers had sought a reinstatement after Beijing relaxed Covid controls, but that was ruled out for logistical reasons.
Bringing the race in Baku forward by a week was also considered.
The 2023 calendar features the return of Qatar in October, a debut night race in Las Vegas in November and six sprint weekends.
Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen will be chasing his third championship in a row when the season starts in Bahrain on March 5 after preseason testing at the Sakhir circuit in late February.
The season ends in Abu Dhabi on November 26.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
F1 reduces races to 23 after axing Chinese Grand Prix
Shanghai loses out for the fourth year in a row despite lifting Covid restrictions
London — Formula One will have 23 races this season, still a record and one more than last year, with the sport facing a four-week gap in April after deciding not to replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix.
The race in Shanghai, originally scheduled for April 16 as the fourth of 24 rounds, was axed last month for the fourth year in a row due to strict local measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
F1 had said then that it was assessing alternative options, with various venues touted in the media including Portugal’s Portimao circuit that was used as a replacement in 2020 and 2021 for races cancelled during the pandemic.
“Formula One can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged,” the sport said on Tuesday.
That will leave a gap between round three, Australia’s race in Melbourne on April 2 and Azerbaijan’s Grand Prix in Baku on April 30.
Sources said the Chinese GP organisers had sought a reinstatement after Beijing relaxed Covid controls, but that was ruled out for logistical reasons.
Bringing the race in Baku forward by a week was also considered.
The 2023 calendar features the return of Qatar in October, a debut night race in Las Vegas in November and six sprint weekends.
Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen will be chasing his third championship in a row when the season starts in Bahrain on March 5 after preseason testing at the Sakhir circuit in late February.
The season ends in Abu Dhabi on November 26.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cadillac and Andretti set to join Formula One
Formula 1: ‘Drive to Survive’ returns for a new season
Governing body puts mufflers on F1 drivers
Williams boss leaves struggling F1 team
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.