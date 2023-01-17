Djokovic breezes past Baena after hero’s welcome at Aussie Open

The likely impact on prices may be gained from looking at the trend of arrivals from suppliers other than its northerly neighbour
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Sonto Kudjoe, who faces a criminal probe from her time at the State Security Agency, has quit
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
US home appliances maker Whirlpool is folding its European business into a new company controlled by Turkish rival Arcelik
The price of electricity for the mining industry has increased eightfold since 2008 while consumer prices have doubled
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Save the Children, International Rescue Committee and others suspended operations in December in protest at Taliban restrictions on women
Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter do not sugar-coat issues and the squad needs that right now, says Farhaan Behardien
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
Melbourne — Novak Djokovic returned to the Australian Open nearly 700 days since winning the title for a ninth time and continued exactly where he left off at the Grand Slam he has dominated with a commanding first-round win on Tuesday.
After regular Melbourne adversary Andy Murray conjured some old magic to stop last year’s semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in a five-set classic, Djokovic was cheered on to Rod Laver Arena to complete a manic day with scorching heat and drenching rain.
Deprived of a tilt at a record-extending 10th title last year after being deported on the eve of the tournament for not having a Covid-19 vaccination, the Serbian showed his class as he glided past Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0.
Welcomed like a returning hero by the evening crowd, many sporting Serbian flags, the 35-year-old Djokovic was imperious throughout and rattled off the third set for the loss of four points to seal an 83rd win at the tournament.
“It was an unbelievable atmosphere,” fourth seed Djokovic, who has now won 22 matches in a row in Melbourne since his last loss in 2018, said on court. “Thanks for the welcome and the reception that I could only dream of. Very happy to be back.”
After the bitter memory of last year when Djokovic was confined to a hotel housing asylum seekers while awaiting his fate, his return was incident-free as he showed no sign of the hamstring niggle that had cast a cloud in the build-up.
It was far from routine earlier, however, as five-time runner-up Murray rolled back the years and saved a match point to beat Berrettini 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7(7) 7-6 (10-6) in a near five-hour slog and former world No 2 Alexander Zverev edged Peruvian lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas in another five-setter.
Three-hour stoppages
Organisers had their work cut out as extreme heat forced a three-hour stoppage on the outside courts. As night fell, a storm brought heavy rain, leaving 11 matches inconclusive, including nine that did not even start.
Under the Rod Laver roof, second seed Ons Jabeur was given a scare by Tamara Zidansek before winning 7-6(8) 4-6 6-1.
Coming off a big preseason, Murray channelled his halcyon days of 2016 as he raced to a two-set lead against the 13th-seeded Berrettini, who beat him at the US Open last year.
Berrettini stormed back though and missed an easy backhand on a match point before Murray sealed victory in the deciding tiebreak with a cruel net cord.
“I just got a bit lucky there at the end with the net cord,” said 35-year-old Murray. “Right now I’m just unbelievably happy, just proud of myself.”
Twelfth seed Zverev had a huge scare against world No 103 Varillas but the German steadied himself to win a four-hour dogfight 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 at the Margaret Court Arena.
It was Zverev’s first win since tearing ankle ligaments in last year’s French Open semifinal against Rafa Nadal.
Top 10 seeds Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz eased into the second round earlier on Tuesday with Russian Rublev beating former finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3 6-4 6-2 as temperatures nudged 36°C.
Extreme heat
Women’s seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia earlier enjoyed the relative cool on Rod Laver Arena before the rising mercury sent fans scurrying for shade as organisers invoked the extreme heat policy and halted play on outside courts without roofs.
Fifth seed Sabalenka, who opened the year by winning the Adelaide title without losing a set, kept up her fine form with an emphatic 6-1 6-4 victory over Tereza Martincova.
Fourth seed Garcia, who won the WTA finals last season, was equally convincing with a 6-3 6-0 win over Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov.
Garcia will face another Canadian in 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who beat Alize Cornet 7-5 6-2, her first win in the main draw at Melbourne Park.
Rublev and Sabalenka, like all Russian and Belarusian players, are competing at the tournament without national affiliation as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Tennis Australia on Tuesday morning banned fans from bringing flags of either nation into the Melbourne Park precinct after a Russian tricolour was hung on a bush next to a court where Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl was playing on Monday.
“I really thought that sport is nothing to do with politics but if everyone feels better this way, then it’s okay,” said Sabalenka.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Djokovic breezes past Baena after hero’s welcome at Aussie Open
Murray wins epic match against Berrettini as weather disrupts play in Melbourne
Melbourne — Novak Djokovic returned to the Australian Open nearly 700 days since winning the title for a ninth time and continued exactly where he left off at the Grand Slam he has dominated with a commanding first-round win on Tuesday.
After regular Melbourne adversary Andy Murray conjured some old magic to stop last year’s semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in a five-set classic, Djokovic was cheered on to Rod Laver Arena to complete a manic day with scorching heat and drenching rain.
Deprived of a tilt at a record-extending 10th title last year after being deported on the eve of the tournament for not having a Covid-19 vaccination, the Serbian showed his class as he glided past Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0.
Welcomed like a returning hero by the evening crowd, many sporting Serbian flags, the 35-year-old Djokovic was imperious throughout and rattled off the third set for the loss of four points to seal an 83rd win at the tournament.
“It was an unbelievable atmosphere,” fourth seed Djokovic, who has now won 22 matches in a row in Melbourne since his last loss in 2018, said on court. “Thanks for the welcome and the reception that I could only dream of. Very happy to be back.”
After the bitter memory of last year when Djokovic was confined to a hotel housing asylum seekers while awaiting his fate, his return was incident-free as he showed no sign of the hamstring niggle that had cast a cloud in the build-up.
It was far from routine earlier, however, as five-time runner-up Murray rolled back the years and saved a match point to beat Berrettini 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7(7) 7-6 (10-6) in a near five-hour slog and former world No 2 Alexander Zverev edged Peruvian lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas in another five-setter.
Three-hour stoppages
Organisers had their work cut out as extreme heat forced a three-hour stoppage on the outside courts. As night fell, a storm brought heavy rain, leaving 11 matches inconclusive, including nine that did not even start.
Under the Rod Laver roof, second seed Ons Jabeur was given a scare by Tamara Zidansek before winning 7-6(8) 4-6 6-1.
Coming off a big preseason, Murray channelled his halcyon days of 2016 as he raced to a two-set lead against the 13th-seeded Berrettini, who beat him at the US Open last year.
Berrettini stormed back though and missed an easy backhand on a match point before Murray sealed victory in the deciding tiebreak with a cruel net cord.
“I just got a bit lucky there at the end with the net cord,” said 35-year-old Murray. “Right now I’m just unbelievably happy, just proud of myself.”
Twelfth seed Zverev had a huge scare against world No 103 Varillas but the German steadied himself to win a four-hour dogfight 4-6 6-1 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 at the Margaret Court Arena.
It was Zverev’s first win since tearing ankle ligaments in last year’s French Open semifinal against Rafa Nadal.
Top 10 seeds Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz eased into the second round earlier on Tuesday with Russian Rublev beating former finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3 6-4 6-2 as temperatures nudged 36°C.
Extreme heat
Women’s seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia earlier enjoyed the relative cool on Rod Laver Arena before the rising mercury sent fans scurrying for shade as organisers invoked the extreme heat policy and halted play on outside courts without roofs.
Fifth seed Sabalenka, who opened the year by winning the Adelaide title without losing a set, kept up her fine form with an emphatic 6-1 6-4 victory over Tereza Martincova.
Fourth seed Garcia, who won the WTA finals last season, was equally convincing with a 6-3 6-0 win over Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov.
Garcia will face another Canadian in 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who beat Alize Cornet 7-5 6-2, her first win in the main draw at Melbourne Park.
Rublev and Sabalenka, like all Russian and Belarusian players, are competing at the tournament without national affiliation as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Tennis Australia on Tuesday morning banned fans from bringing flags of either nation into the Melbourne Park precinct after a Russian tricolour was hung on a bush next to a court where Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl was playing on Monday.
“I really thought that sport is nothing to do with politics but if everyone feels better this way, then it’s okay,” said Sabalenka.
Reuters
Djokovic faces Kyrgios in practice match ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic claims Adelaide crown
US in the United Cup semis after Tiafoe win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era
Defending champion Nadal survives early test, Kyrgios pulls out
Off-form Nadal upbeat over preparation for Australian Open
Djokovic faces Kyrgios in practice match ahead of Australian Open
Collins and Kvitova show Grand Slam promise in Adelaide
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.