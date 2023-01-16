Defending champion Nadal survives early test, Kyrgios pulls out

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
Defending champion Rafa Nadal shrugged off a rocky build-up to reach the Australian Open second round with a four-set win over ailing Jack Draper on Monday after home favourite Nick Kyrgios dropped a day one bombshell by pulling out injured.
Spaniard Nadal came into Melbourne Park with only one victory since the US Open and was on the back foot against Draper on a warm and humid afternoon at Rod Laver Arena before cramping trouble struck the 21-year-old Briton.
With Draper reduced to a groaning wreck, Nadal finished strongly to close out the match 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1.
A year on from the “Miracle of Melbourne”, when Nadal came back from two sets down to topple Daniil Medvedev in a classic final, the Spaniard was just happy to get through to his next match against American Mackenzie McDonald.
“If we put it in the perspective of what I’ve been through in the last six months, it was a positive start,” the 36-year-old said on court. “I played against one of the toughest opponents possible in the first round. He's young, he has the power and I think he has a great future.”
Nadal’s win will have been a relief for organisers, with one of the biggest drawcards in Kyrgios bowing out because of a knee problem on the eve of his opener.
But there were also fears for Novak Djokovic amid reports the nine-times champion had cancelled a second successive training session ahead of his opener on Tuesday.
The Serbian great, who missed 2022's tournament after being deported from Australia over his lack of Covid-19 vaccination, has been nursing a hamstring strain.
Kyrgios, runner-up to Djokovic at Wimbledon, revealed he had a torn meniscus and pulled out after hitting practice with doubles partner Thanisi Kokkinakis.
The withdrawal also ends Kyrgios and Kokkinakis’s defence of the men’s doubles title, a year after the “Special Ks” drew huge crowds through their unlikely championship run.
With Kyrgios gone and 2022's women’s champion Ash Barty retired, the chances of another home winner for local fans are greatly diminished.
However, US fans were encouraged after seeing Jessica Pegula, seeded third behind Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, needing less than an hour to beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-0 6-1.
Seventh seed Coco Gauff also raced into the second round, while 2022’s finalist Danielle Collins advanced with a tougher, three-set win over Anna Kalinskaya.
Amanda Anisimova was unable to continue the good start for American women at the first grand slam since Serena Williams hung up her racket, the 28th seed tumbling out 6-3 6-4 at the hands of Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.
With twice champion Naomi Osaka pregnant with her first child, Melbourne Park will almost certainly crown a first-time women’s champion this year.
Victoria Azarenka is now the only former champion left in the women’s draw after beating 2020 winner Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3).
There were convincing early wins for two former US Open champions.
Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the 2020 champion at Flushing Meadows, beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4, while 2021 winner Emma Raducanu made light work of Tamara Korpatsch in a 6-3 6-2 victory.
Briton Raducanu will next face teenager Gauff, who won in Auckland and confirmed her good form with a 6-1 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova.
Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner, a quarter-finalist 2022, was the first man to reach the second round, rolling over Briton Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-0 6-2 on John Cain Arena.
China celebrated a small triumph for its men's game when 17-year-old Shang Juncheng, the youngest player in the men's draw, beat German Oscar Otte.
That made him the first man from his nation to win a main draw singles match at the tournament in the professional era.
“I think it's huge for Chinese men's tennis. You know, we have had really good players from the women’s side, but not really big names in the men’s,” he said.
Reuters
Defending champion Nadal survives early test, Kyrgios pulls out
Local drawcard bows out with a knee injury
