Djokovic faces Kyrgios in practice match ahead of Australian Open

Melbourne — Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will rekindle their bromance by playing a practice match before the Australian Open, giving the latter a chance to stretch his legs before the year’s first Grand Slam.
Kyrgios ranked 22nd in the world and runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, has not played since October. He missed the United Cup and also pulled out of warm-up tournaments due to an ankle injury.
Australian Open organisers said “tennis’ most famous frenemies” will play each other at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.
Djokovic had said last week that he had discussed playing a practice match with Kyrgios, adding that the Australian wanted shorter sets.
The pair were once at loggerheads and had a frosty relationship when Kyrgios labelled Djokovic “boneheaded” and a “tool”. But Kyrgios defended the Serbian when he was detained and then deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open, leading to an unexpected friendship blossoming between the two ahead of the Wimbledon final where Djokovic won in four sets.
Meanwhile, Djokovic said he worked with his physiotherapist all night to fix a hamstring issue before the Serbian beat Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday ahead of this month’s Australian Open.
Djokovic underwent treatment on his left leg during Saturday’s semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev after he hyperextended his left hamstring while stretching to make a forehand. But the 35-year-old moved freely on the court in Sunday’s final before he dug deep to save a match point and seal a 6-7(8) 7-6(3) 6-4 victory.
“I woke up all right. Went deep into the night last night with work done with the physio,” Djokovic told reporters. “Talk with the doctors, as well, of the tournament, etc. There was a lot of care going into today’s match about the hamstring. It was all right. A few times in the match I felt was tightening up the muscle, but nothing that would worry me for my performance.”
At the January 16-29 Australian Open, Djokovic will be bidding for a record-extending 10th title to draw level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam crowns.
“I couldn’t ask for a better preparation and lead-up to the Australian Open,” Djokovic said. “I look forward to Melbourne. Rod Laver is probably my most — not probably — it certainly is the most successful court in my career. I love playing there. I look forward to it. I have a week off for recovery now and working on specific things in terms of my game, my body, getting my mind in the right state for the best-of-five and two long weeks hopefully.”
The victory also helped Djokovic go level with his great rival Nadal on 92 ATP singles titles in the open era, with only Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) ahead of the duo.
Reuters
Djokovic faces Kyrgios in practice match ahead of Australian Open
