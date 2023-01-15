Sport / Other Sport

Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era

Champion says first round is the most open in years

15 January 2023 - 20:32 IAN RANSOM
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a volley at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 15 2023. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a volley at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 15 2023. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES

Rafa Nadal will kick off his Australian Open title defence on Monday with a first round test against rising Briton Jack Draper as a new era begins on the blue hard courts of Melbourne Park.

At the first grand slam after Roger Federer’s and Serena Williams’s retirement, Spaniard Nadal carries the flame for the fading golden generation as he bids for a 23rd major title and third at Melbourne Park.

The 36-year-old is third up at Rod Laver Arena, returning to the centre court where a year ago he conjured the “miracle of Melbourne”, coming back from two sets down to topple Daniil Medvedev in a five-set classic.

However, as Nadal observed on Saturday, tennis moves quickly.

The top seed has had only one win since September’s US Open and admitted his title defence was vulnerable to an early shock after two straight defeats in the lead-up.

A young man in a hurry, 21-year-old Draper surged into the top 40 after a run to the Adelaide II semifinals last week and has previously recorded wins over a slew of top players, including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“It's probably one of the toughest first rounds possible, being seeded,” Nadal said of the matchup. “I’m here to just give myself a chance.”

With local hero Ash Barty having retired last March after ending Australia’s 44-year wait for a home winner, the women’s tournament will feature a new champion.

Top seed Iga Swiatek is strong favourite to succeed Barty and win her first title at Melbourne Park, having won two of the four grand slams in 2022.

The reigning French and US Open champion opens her campaign against Jule Niemeier in the first evening match at Rod Laver Arena, the German who gave Swiatek a huge scare in the US Open fourth round.

With American tennis looking for a new champion in the post-Serena era, Coco Gauff will open the day session at Rod Laver Arena against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Big things have been expected of Gauff since her stunning run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 in her grand slam debut at the tender age of 15.

Now 18 and with her first major final under her belt after 2022’s French Open, Gauff may be among the strongest candidates to fill the vacuum left by Williams.

The women’s tournament has been described as one of the most open in years, with only two former champions in the draw.

Only one will remain after Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka play off in the third match at Margaret Court Arena.

Medvedev, the men’s seventh seed, will return to the scene of his 2022’s final heartbreak when he faces unseeded American Marcos Giron in the late match at Rod Laver Arena.

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a three-times semifinalist at Melbourne Park, will meet France’s Quentin Halys at Margaret Court Arena, while women’s runner-up Danielle Collins starts against Russian Anna Kalinskaya at the Kia Arena.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Super Giants crush Royals in Durban with ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Stormers do the double over London Irish
Sport / Rugby
3.
Klopp blasts ‘worst’ Liverpool performance after ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
SuperSport coach Hunt agrees that league title ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Breeders miss out on big payday by shunning Cape ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Off-form Nadal upbeat over preparation for Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic faces Kyrgios in practice match ahead of Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Collins and Kvitova show Grand Slam promise in Adelaide

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic beats Ruud to equal ATP Finals record

Sport / Other Sport

Caroline Garcia claims WTA crown in Texas

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic hopes to start his 2023 season Down Under

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.