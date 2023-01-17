World / Asia

Aid groups resume some work in Afghanistan after Taliban assurances

Save the Children, International Rescue Committee and others suspended operations in December in protest at Taliban restrictions on women

17 January 2023 - 18:51 Charlotte Greenfield
Afghan women protest against a new Taliban ban on women accessing University Education in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 22 2022. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Afghan women protest against a new Taliban ban on women accessing University Education in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 22 2022. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Several aid organisations have restored some operations in Afghanistan after they received assurances from Taliban-run authorities that women could work in areas such as health, in spite of restrictions last month barring female NGO workers.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), Save the Children and CARE said this week they were again operating some programmes, mostly in health and nutrition.

The Taliban administration last month ordered local and foreign aid organisations to stop letting female staff work until further notice. It said the move, condemned globally, was justified because some women had not adhered to the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic dress code.

Many NGOs suspended operations in response, saying they needed female workers to reach women in the conservative country.

Former female Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

Nabizada and her guard were shot dead and her brother was injured in an attack on the weekend, police said.
World
1 day ago

“Last week, the ministry of public health offered assurances that female health staff, and those working in office support roles, can resume working. Based on this clarity, IRC has restarted health and nutrition services through our static and mobile health teams in four provinces,” Nancy Dent, a spokesperson for IRC, said.

An Afghan ministry of public health spokesperson said they had not stopped any health-related activities.

“Due to a misunderstanding they stopped their health services and now they have restarted their health services,” he said.

Save the Children said it had restarted a small number of its operations in health, nutrition and some of its education programme where it had received clear guidance from authorities that female workers could safely operate, but cautioned they were limited.

“The activities we’re working to restart will provide vital assistance, but these activities are only the tip of the iceberg of what is required,” said Samantha Halyk, a spokesperson for Save the Children.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Secret gyms offer hope for Afghan women amid Taliban restrictions

Since seizing power, the Islamist group has shut girls’ high schools, barred women from most jobs, gyms and parks and imposed harsh constraints on ...
World
3 weeks ago

Afghanistan’s Taliban government bars women from university education

Militants enforced the order at gunpoint in some places, disregarding global condemnation and inflicting another blow to women’s rights
News
3 weeks ago

Taliban bans Afghan women from parks for not dressing as ordered

‘The women didn’t observe hijab as was suggested [and] the decision has been taken that they are banned’
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Davos abuzz with talk about ChatGPT
World
2.
Chinese new year mass migration hits high gear
World / Asia
3.
Fish farming boosts Kenyans as climate swings hit ...
World / Africa
4.
Israel’s Cognyte won spyware tender before ...
World
5.
London court grants migrants right to challenge ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.