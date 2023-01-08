Blow for Australian Open as Naomi Osaka drops out

As January trading increases, a small cadre is breaking away from consensus and betting evading a recession can deliver market gains
While it is difficult to peer into the murky distance the temptation to forecast persists
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
The governing ANC is under pressure as the 2024 general election draws closer
The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow the advance of the mind-wasting disease
The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president appears to have been favourable
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
Djokovic pushed hard by Sebastian Korda before the Serb made a late charge in the Adelaide International 1 final
Potentially more useful than pulse or blood pressure, advances in technology have made heart rate variability accessible to everyone.
Bengaluru — Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organisers of the year’s first Grand Slam, which begins on January 16, said on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport’s brightest stars.
The Japanese former world No 1’s name was on the entry list for the Australian Open, but Osaka had not been scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart, raising doubts about her participation in the hard-court Major.
“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the Australian Open tweeted. “Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw.”
Osaka, the 2019 and 2021 Melbourne Park champion, has not played on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September, where she pulled out of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in Tokyo due to illness.
She crashed out in the first round of three tournaments before that event, including the US Open.
Her withdrawal marks a double blow for Australian Open organisers a day after American seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was ruled out due to injury.
Osaka, who has slipped to 42 in the world rankings, had taken a break to prioritise her mental health after skipping the 2021 French Open. She later said she had been battling depression and anxiety for years.
The four-times major champion is one of the highest-earning female athletes in the world, according to Forbes, but her latest pullout is likely to fuel speculation about whether she will continue her playing career.
The Australian Open was already short of some of its star players after the retirements of Serena Williams and Roger Federer in 2022 and the withdrawal of men’s world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz due to injury.
Simona Halep, the 2018 runner-up, is also absent after being provisionally suspended in October for failing a drugs test.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Blow for Australian Open as Naomi Osaka drops out
Absence of the two-time winner is the latest blow to the Grand Slam event after injury to Venus Williams
Bengaluru — Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organisers of the year’s first Grand Slam, which begins on January 16, said on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport’s brightest stars.
The Japanese former world No 1’s name was on the entry list for the Australian Open, but Osaka had not been scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart, raising doubts about her participation in the hard-court Major.
“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the Australian Open tweeted. “Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw.”
Osaka, the 2019 and 2021 Melbourne Park champion, has not played on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September, where she pulled out of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in Tokyo due to illness.
She crashed out in the first round of three tournaments before that event, including the US Open.
Her withdrawal marks a double blow for Australian Open organisers a day after American seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was ruled out due to injury.
Osaka, who has slipped to 42 in the world rankings, had taken a break to prioritise her mental health after skipping the 2021 French Open. She later said she had been battling depression and anxiety for years.
The four-times major champion is one of the highest-earning female athletes in the world, according to Forbes, but her latest pullout is likely to fuel speculation about whether she will continue her playing career.
The Australian Open was already short of some of its star players after the retirements of Serena Williams and Roger Federer in 2022 and the withdrawal of men’s world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz due to injury.
Simona Halep, the 2018 runner-up, is also absent after being provisionally suspended in October for failing a drugs test.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Taylor Fritz delivers as Americans win inaugural United Cup crown
Emma Raducanu retires with ankle injury in Auckland
Navratilova in new battle against ‘double whammy’ cancer
Djokovic beats Ruud to equal ATP Finals record
ATP Tour announces record prize cash increase for 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.