Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic beats Ruud to equal ATP Finals record

Serb is level with Roger Federer and the oldest man to win the year-end title

21 November 2022 - 14:07 Tommy Lund
Novak Djokovic with the ATP Finals trophy. Picture: MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES
Novak Djokovic with the ATP Finals trophy. Picture: MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 7-5 6-3 to collect a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday, earning the biggest pay cheque ever in tennis — $4,740,300 — for completing the season-ending tournament unbeaten.

Djokovic sealed victory in style with his ninth ace to collect the title for the first time since 2015 in front of a rapturous crowd.

“Got to stay focused the entire match, every single point, the momentum can switch to the other side really quickly,” the Serbian said.

“The fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter,” he added as he matched Roger Federer’s haul of six titles in the season-ending event.

The 23-year-old Ruud enjoyed the best tennis of his career in 2022 and battled toe-to-toe with the 21-time Major winner early on but produced two clumsy errors to hand Djokovic the break at the end of the first set.

Djokovic put his foot on the accelerator from there on, harnessing his mighty forehand to break Ruud in the fourth game of the second set.

The Norwegian threw everything he had at the veteran in a 36-shot penultimate rally but the Wimbledon champion was simply too sharp, outlasting his opponent in the marathon exchange and holding his arms out wide after clinching the title.

The 35-year-old Djokovic is the oldest player to win the title and said the tournament did not leave him unscathed after a gruelling three-set thriller against Russian Daniil Medvedev en route to the semifinals.

“It was not easy to recover and to really be able to play well in the semis in less than 24 hours after that match,” he told reporters.

“It’s an internal battle with myself because there’s one voice that is always telling you you can’t do it, you’re too tired, this and that, right? The bad guy and the good guy. You try to feed the good guy.”

Djokovic ends the season on a high note after a year of ups and downs. He was unable to defend his title at the Australian Open in January as he was deported from the country due to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

His stance also meant he was barred from competing in the US this year, including at the season’s final Major — the US Open.

“I look forward to having a couple of weeks off because I was really kind of on the needles an entire year whether it was for tournaments or waiting for permissions to go somewhere, so I’m really glad that I managed to end it positively,” said Djokovic, who collected a seventh Wimbledon title in July.

The defeat capped a disappointing end to Ruud’s breakout year. The Norwegian had also reached the finals at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows but came off second best. 

Reuters

ATP Tour announces record prize cash increase for 2023

ATP Tour players will take home altogether $18.6m more prize money from next year
Sport
4 days ago

Nadal out ATP Finals as Alcaraz clinches year-end No 1

Spaniard has now lost four successive ATP Tour matches for the first time since 2009
Sport
5 days ago

Djokovic brushes Rublev aside to get to last four in Turin

Crushing defeat for Russian as the Serb eyes Federer record at ATP
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
France look to beat the Socceroos despite absence ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: This first for SA-Aussie cricket ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Boks to face England with key men missing
Sport / Rugby
4.
Tunisia need to pull out all stops against Denmark
Sport / Soccer
5.
Boks make six changes to squad for England Test
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

ATP Tour announces record prize cash increase for 2023

Sport / Other Sport

Nadal out ATP Finals as Alcaraz clinches year-end No 1

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic brushes Rublev aside to get to last four in Turin

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.