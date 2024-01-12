Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA removes David Teeger as U19 captain for World Cup over protest fears

Teeger was cleared of wrongdoing by CSA in December after comments he made in support of Israeli soldiers at an awards ceremony

12 January 2024 - 13:41
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA's David Teeger bats during the Men's U19 Tri-Series, 6th Youth ODI match against Afghanistan at Old Edwardians CC on January 8 2024 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
SA's David Teeger bats during the Men's U19 Tri-Series, 6th Youth ODI match against Afghanistan at Old Edwardians CC on January 8 2024 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Hosts SA have stripped skipper David Teeger of the captaincy for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup amid fears he could be a target for anti-war protesters, but he will remain part of the squad, officials confirmed on Friday.

Teeger was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent inquiry established by Cricket SA (CSA) in December following comments he made in support of Israeli soldiers at an awards ceremony in October.

The teenager was recognised at the Jewish Achiever Awards and said: “I’m now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel. And I’d like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora.”

The comments drew the ire of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), who lodged a complaint with the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

Teeger was cleared by the inquiry, but his demotion comes as the government has levelled an accusation of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and CSA says it fears keeping the 19-year-old as captain could inflame tension during the tournament.

“We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament,” CSA said in a statement on Friday.

“We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protesters.

“In the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself.”

CSA confirmed that Teeger remains a part of the squad for the January 19—February 11 event.

“David will remain an important and active member of the squad and we wish him and the team every success in the tournament.

“The newly appointed captain will be announced in due course,” the statement concluded.

Reuters

KEVIN MCCALLUM: National schoolboy cricket, when you reach your peak or start with great, new things

Like Aiden Markram in 2014, you can bet on Steve Stolk becoming a Protea after under-19 duty
Opinion
9 hours ago

LETTER: Teeger supported oppression

No matter when the Israel-Gaza war came to light, Cricket SA had a moral obligation to investigate
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Cricket SA probe shows prejudice

Cricket in the country may end up being the loser
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Cricket SA’s double standards

Inquiry initiated by Cricket SA smacks of bias
Opinion
1 month ago

Junior Proteas captain’s pro-Israel comments to be probed, says CSA

David Teeger dedicated his gong to the young soldiers fighting against Hamas
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Mark Williams hopes Broos has plan B for strikers ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Simelane keen to learn from the best at Sunrisers
Sport / Cricket
3.
Andy Farrell appointed British and Irish Lions ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Newlands pitch considered ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC
Sport / Cricket
5.
Left-arm seamers as rare as tickeys, but Proteas ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

LETTER: The Gaza dilemma for cricketers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Teeger supported oppression

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cricket SA probe shows prejudice

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cricket SA’s double standards

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.