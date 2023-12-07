Had the boards of Cricket SA and the Central Gauteng Lions conducted their inquiry internally, whatever the outcome, the two bodies would by now be facing undue pressure from both sides regarding the continuing atrocities in the Middle East.
Clubs and organisations had already tabled their objections to David Teeger’s comments to both boards before the Palestine Solidarity Alliance got wind of the article as well as the video, which by then had gone viral. The national body had very little choice and, at a national meeting, arrived at the decision to appoint an independent inquiry.
It is easy for someone who did not face oppression by the apartheid regime to hide behind freedom of expression. If any SA player had come out in favour of Hamas, those advocating for freedom of expression would not have accepted that they have that right, in much the same way as Lungi Ngidi is often reminded about his comments during the Black Lives Matter campaign.
Sending messages of support to the people of Palestine cannot be objectionable, and nor would Teeger dedicating his award to the victims of the October attacks. However, as the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s words remind us: “If you remain neutral in the face of oppression you are siding with the oppressor [sic].”
Yachad should reflect on this and consider whether it remains appropriate for him and Teeger to come out in support of the Israeli Defence Forces when it has been accused of heinous war crimes and genocide.
Ahmed Omar Former SA under 19, SA Schools and Lions wicketkeeper
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: The Gaza dilemma for cricketers
Cricket SA did not have a choice but to appoint an independent inquiry
Mandy Yachad’s letter refers (“Cricket SA’s double standards”, December 3).
Had the boards of Cricket SA and the Central Gauteng Lions conducted their inquiry internally, whatever the outcome, the two bodies would by now be facing undue pressure from both sides regarding the continuing atrocities in the Middle East.
Clubs and organisations had already tabled their objections to David Teeger’s comments to both boards before the Palestine Solidarity Alliance got wind of the article as well as the video, which by then had gone viral. The national body had very little choice and, at a national meeting, arrived at the decision to appoint an independent inquiry.
It is easy for someone who did not face oppression by the apartheid regime to hide behind freedom of expression. If any SA player had come out in favour of Hamas, those advocating for freedom of expression would not have accepted that they have that right, in much the same way as Lungi Ngidi is often reminded about his comments during the Black Lives Matter campaign.
Sending messages of support to the people of Palestine cannot be objectionable, and nor would Teeger dedicating his award to the victims of the October attacks. However, as the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s words remind us: “If you remain neutral in the face of oppression you are siding with the oppressor [sic].”
Yachad should reflect on this and consider whether it remains appropriate for him and Teeger to come out in support of the Israeli Defence Forces when it has been accused of heinous war crimes and genocide.
Ahmed Omar
Former SA under 19, SA Schools and Lions wicketkeeper
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.