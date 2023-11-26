David Teeger playing for the SA Emerging during the CSA One Day Cup, Division 2 final match against the Knights at Mangaung Oval on October 20, 2023. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CHARLE LOMBARD
Cricket SA says it will investigate Junior Proteas captain David Teeger’s pro-Israel comments.
After receiving the Rising Star accolade at the Jewish Achiever Awards last month, Teeger dedicated his gong to the young soldiers fighting for Israel in the war against Hamas.
“Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the Rising Star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” Teeger was quoted as saying by the SA Jewish Report.
The comments were seen as inflammatory amid the Israel-Hamas war that has resulted in the large-scale loss of life.
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance called for Teeger, 18, to be suspended by Cricket SA and his union, Central Gauteng Lions.
Cricket SA issued a statement after a board meeting stating it had decided to appoint an independent inquiry into the matter to be adjudicated by advocate Wim Trengove SC.
“The board of Cricket SA met in Johannesburg and considered a complaint from the Palestine Solidarity Alliance with respect to comments reported to have been made by Mr David Teeger,” the statement reads.
“The board resolved to appoint an independent inquiry, which will be conducted expeditiously and the decision of Advocate Trengove and his reasons will be made public. Cricket SA will not comment further on the matter until the conclusion of the inquiry.”
Teeger is head boy of King Edward VII School and captain of the Lions Under-19 team.
Junior Proteas captain’s pro-Israel comments to be probed, says CSA
