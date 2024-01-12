KEVIN MCCALLUM: National schoolboy cricket, when you reach your peak or start with great, new things
Like Aiden Markram in 2014, you can bet on Steve Stolk becoming a Protea after under-19 duty
There is only one small problem with the main cricket oval at the Old Eds sports club in Houghton if you are a 17-year-old called Steve Stolk. The boundary on the 3rd Street side of the ground is a little too close to the road. Sixes belted there tend to end up bouncing off the hot tarmac.
A few from Stolk have ended up in Third Street in the under-19 tri-nation series involving SA, India and Afghanistan. At least one of them did so on Monday during Stolk’s short, sharp and entertaining innings of 40 from just 21 balls against Afghanistan. It took him until the third over to let rip, perhaps the frustration of the loss to India on Saturday at the same ground firing his arms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.