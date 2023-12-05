Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Teeger supported oppression

05 December 2023 - 15:44
David Teeger. Picture: CHARLE LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES
David Teeger. Picture: CHARLE LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES

Mandy Yachad’s letter refers (“Cricket SA’s double standards”, December 3).

Regardless of whether David Teeger’s comments on the Israel-Gaza situation came to the fore a month after they were made or longer than that, Cricket SA had a moral obligation to investigate.

What Yachad fails to understand is that Teeger supported oppression by the apartheid state of Israel. If I was expected to play under Teeger’s leadership, I would have refused to do so, as he symbolises apartheid ideologies.

It could be a matter of not being properly educated regarding what is occurring in Palestine, and has been occurring for more than 75 years. The reality, though, is that Teeger is a role model for our current and future children who also aspire to represent the Proteas.

He is young and talented, and my hope for the outcome of the investigation is for him to be properly educated, rehabilitated and afforded the opportunity to issue an apology to all concerned.

No-one will miss Yachad at Proteas matches.

Nezaam Luddy
Past Western Province and double SA Schools cricket player under the Sacos and SACB banners

