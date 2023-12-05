So, the Cricket SA (CSA) board is conducting an independent inquiry to determine whether the junior Proteas captain, David Teeger, breached either the CSA or Central Gauteng Lions codes of conduct because of a complaint made by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (“Junior Proteas captain’s pro-Israel comments to be probed, says CSA”, November 26).
From this we learn the biblical lesson our honourable government and its proxies are preaching — thou dare-est not make any utterances in favour of Israel, but feel free to threaten and terrorise whomever you wish so long as it is in the name of the Palestinian cause.
The inevitable headlines to follow in 2031: “Teeger captains England to World Cup victory” and “Proteas choke in semis, yet again”.
Mordechai Zlotnick Via email
LETTER: Cricket SA probe shows prejudice
Cricket in the country may end up being the loser
