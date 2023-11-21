Sri Lanka are free to compete internationally but the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup will now be hosted by SA, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the terms of suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka’s membership of the ICC was suspended with immediate effect for government interference on November 10, after Sri Lanka’s ministry of sport dismissed SLC’s board and replaced it with an interim committee.
This followed the country’s poor performance at the 2023 World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal.
“After hearing representation from SLC, the ICC board decided that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events after being suspended recently for breaching its obligations as a member in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference,” the ICC said.
“However, funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC and the ICC board confirmed Sri Lanka will no longer host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, which will now be held in SA.”
The ICC also approved new gender eligibility regulations whereby any male or female participant who has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed to participate in the international women’s game.
The chief executives committee agreed to introduce a stop clock on a trial basis in men’s ODI and T20I cricket from December 2023 to April 2024, which will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs.
If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a five-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings.
Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved to SA
International Cricket Council confirms the terms of suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket
Reuters
