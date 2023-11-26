Cheating husband loses court bid against former mistress to reclaim money
Judge finds no merit in the case, as a result of ‘substantially uncreditworthy evidence’ that did not bolster either side’s case
26 November 2023 - 18:51
A man who gave up to R700,000 to his mistress pending a possible divorce has lost his court bid to have the money returned after he decided to remain with his wife.
The Johannesburg high court found no merit in the case, though he can bring the case again if he brings better evidence. ..
