Conrad to hold talks with SA20 officials about availability of players for NZ Test tour

SA Test coach Shukri Conrad. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
Shukri Conrad will hold talks with senior officials from the SA20 League to ensure the players he picks for the Proteas Test series in New Zealand in 2024 don’t get late call-ups for the lucrative T20 competition.
Proteas Test coach Conrad named an SA A squad on Wednesday for a series against the West Indies A team that contained a number of players likely to feature in the Proteas squad for the two Tests against the Black Caps next February.
That series coincides with the final weeks of the SA20 tournament, meaning the top Proteas, including Test captain Temba Bavuma, who are all contracted in the SA20, will not be available for that tour.
Conrad said he is yet to hear officially if the players he will choose for New Zealand will be protected from SA20 selection in the case of squads in that competition making late changes because of injuries.
“That is going to be a conversation I will have with Stephen Cook [SA20’s head of cricket operations] and Graeme Smith [SA20 commissioner] in due course,” said Conrad.
“This is not the side that will go to New Zealand and once this series is done that conversation will be had. I hope these guys will all be available to go to New Zealand.”
Conrad said up to five players outside the SA A squad, including Dean Elgar, who aren’t contracted to the SA20 will be roped in for the tour to New Zealand and by the time the series against the West Indies A team is finished some kind of protection must be in place so the players for that tour don’t get picked up by the SA20 franchises.
“They haven’t been ring-fenced yet. Given the conversations we’ve had before, there will be a time and date where we ring-fence these players.”
The SA A side has eight players with Test experience, including incumbents Tony de Zorzi and Keegan Petersen, while senior bowlers including quicks Duanne Olivier and Hardus Viljoen and off-spinner Dane Piedt have also been called on.
“We are going to need leadership and strong characters because it is going to be a tough tour,” said Conrad, who has yet to visit New Zealand.
Conrad reiterated that though the New Zealand tour was important, SA has another crucial assignment before then.
“The big test for us is India at the end of the year and for now, once the World Cup is over, everything is going to be gearing to December 26 and Centurion for the first Test.”
Conrad will oversee the SA A team’s preparation, with Ashwell Prince, who played 66 Tests, assisting as batting coach for the three matches against the West Indies A team.
The first of the three matches in that series will start on November 21 and will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
SA A squad against West Indies A
Neil Brand (capt), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Tony de Zorzi, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Patterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Hardus Viljoen, Khaya Zondo
