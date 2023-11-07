Mathews demands justice after rare timed-out dismissal

Angelo Mathews speaks to the umpires after being timed out in New Delhi on Monday. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/REUTERS
New Delhi — Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews has demanded “justice” from the International Cricket Council and branded Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan “a cheat” on social media, after becoming the first player to be “timed out” in international cricket at the World Cup.
Mathews already made his feelings clear at the press conference after the defeat that ended Sri Lanka’s hopes of progressing at the World Cup, saying Shakib’s appeal for the controversial dismissal had been “disgraceful”.
The 36-year-old Mathews had breached the World Cup rule that a new batter must be ready to face a delivery within two minutes of a wicket falling.
He said in a post on X that he had been in place with seconds to spare before the chinstrap on his helmet broke requiring a new one to be brought out, backing up his position with time-stamped video screenshots.
Image:
“Video evidence shows I still had five more seconds even after the helmet gave away!” he wrote. “Can the fourth umpire rectify this, please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet.
“This is clear cheating; I want justice,” he added in another post.
That directly contradicted fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock, who said in an on-pitch interview after the game at Arun Jaitley Stadium: “In the incident this afternoon, the batter wasn’t ready to receive the ball within those two minutes even before the strap became an issue for him.
“As a batsman, I think you need to make sure you have all your equipment in place ... because you actually have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes, not ready to prepare or take your guard.”
There was plenty of support for Mathews, with former SA bowler Dale Steyn saying the incident “wasn’t cool”, Australia’s Usman Khawaja calling it “ridiculous”, and former India captain Gautam Gambhir branding it “pathetic”.
“I didn’t enjoy what I saw out there,” Pakistan great Waqar Younis said in a TV broadcast. “That wasn’t good for the spirit of cricket. I am old school and I think that was a lot of drama to get Angelo Mathews out.”
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was among those who blamed Shakib for appealing for the dismissal and not reconsidering, even after asked by the on-field umpires whether he wanted to continue with it.
“Shakib should believe in winning, but not ‘winning at all costs’. That was shameful,” Kaif posted on X.
Shakib defended his decision in his postmatch press conference, saying his actions were within the rules and he had no regrets. He was supported by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who said in his experience the much vaunted “spirit of the game” had always been more honoured in the breach.
“Yes, Shakib is going to get loads of people, particularly on social media, saying he broke the spirit of the game. He’s a disgrace,” he told Cricbuzz.
“He’s well within his rights. It’s the laws of the game. It’s utter nonsense talking about the spirit of the game. The umpires got it right.”
Image:
Reuters
Bangladesh knock Sri Lanka out of World Cup
Proteas outskilled by India, says coach Walter
