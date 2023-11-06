Sport / Cricket

Bangladesh knock Sri Lanka out of World Cup

Captain Shakib Al Hasan helps chase down a 280-run victory target

06 November 2023 - 19:42
by Amlan Chakraborty
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action as he scores four runs. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/REUTERS
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action as he scores four runs. Picture: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS/REUTERS

New Delhi — Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan triggered a debate on the spirit of cricket before smashing a rapid 82 in their three-wicket victory against 1996 champions Sri Lanka, who were eliminated from the 50-overs World Cup on Monday.

The all-rounder collaborated in a 169-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) to help Bangladesh chase down a 280-run victory target in 41.1 overs.

Charith Asalanka’s 108 underpinned Sri Lanka’s 279 all out after they were put into bat by Shakib, who was in the eye of a storm on an eventful day.

It was Shakib’s appeal that led to Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becoming the first player to be “timed out” in an international match.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera in the first over when Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiquir Rahim flew to his left to grab a one-handed blinder in front of the first slip.

Pathum Nissanka (41) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) could not convert the starts but Asalanka smashed five sixes and six fours in his second ODI century to help Sri Lanka post a competitive total.

Nearly 20,000 spectators witnessed drama at the halfway stage of the Sri Lankan innings when Mathews walked out to bat after Samarawickrama’s exit.

After the chinstrap of his helmet broke, Mathews waited for a new helmet to arrive before facing Shakib, but was adjudged “timed out” after failing to take strike within the stipulated two minutes.

Bangladesh lost both openers inside seven overs but Shakib and Shanto put their chase back on track.

Mathews denied Shakib a hundred, and tapped his wrist in a send-off as if to tell the Bangladesh captain it was his time to go.

Shanto missed out on a hundred too but Sri Lanka still succumbed to their sixth defeat in eight matches.

Following the team’s poor performance in the tournament, the entire Sri Lankan board was sacked and replaced with an interim committee earlier on Monday.

The prevailing filthy air in New Delhi was the talking point ahead of the match between the Asian sides.

The air quality index (AQI) near the Arun Jaitley Stadium read close to 400 on Monday noon triggering speculation that the match might get delayed if not cancelled altogether.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is considered a danger to those with existing diseases.

Both teams had cancelled a training session in the build-up, and on Sunday, asthmatic Bangladesh cricketers remained indoors while Sri Lankan players wore masks.

Organisers installed air purifiers in the players’ dressing rooms while water sprinklers were used to reduce pollutants in the air.

Reuters

Shami and Siraj shine as India book semifinal spot

India storms to seventh win in this year’s 50-over tournament
Sport
4 days ago

Better handling brings better results for fresher Proteas

Unlike 2019, the team has had a chance to rest and recover
Sport
4 days ago

With batters in the spotlight, Proteas bowlers shining just as bright

Rabada, Jansen are causing havoc among their opponents
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Thumping by India may be tonic SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Proteas outskilled by India, says coach Walter
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bangladesh knock Sri Lanka out of World Cup
Sport / Cricket
4.
Erik van Rooyen rallies on back nine, eagles 18th ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Premier League talking points: United players ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Proteas outskilled by India, says coach Walter

Sport / Cricket

Australia are peaking at the right time, says Smith

Sport / Cricket

India punish sloppy bowling by Proteas

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.