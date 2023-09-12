De Klerk’s time to shine as Proteas secure crucial series win in Pakistan

Nadine de Klerk underlined her increasing value to the Proteas with another solid all-around display that ensured victory in the ODI series over Pakistan with a match to spare.

De Klerk took a career-best 4/32 and followed that with an unbeaten 24 to secure the player-of-the-match crown in Monday’s second ODI, which SA won by six wickets.

In just more than a year, De Klerk has gone from being a talented prospect to one of the most important players in the Proteas team. Her contributions, particularly with the ball, added depth in an area where the side was looking thin after the retirement of Shabnim Ismail.

The 23-year-old gave credit to her teammates for the pressure they helped to create in Monday’s match. The bowling of Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and Masabatha Klaas limited the home team to just 21 runs in the first 10 overs, and they picked up three wickets in the process.

“I was the lucky bowler to cash in, but it can’t go unnoticed what Aya, Kapp and Klaasie did in the power play,” De Klerk said. “The Pakistan batters had to try to score off someone and I benefited from that.