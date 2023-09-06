Sport / Cricket

Proteas look to balance last of their World Cup preparations

Captain Temba Bavuma aims to use five-match ODI series to clean out a few cobwebs

06 September 2023 - 15:46 Mark Gleeson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images
Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

SA are looking to balance giving returning players a chance to find their form with trying to gain some team momentum as they begin a five-match ODI series at home against Australia on Thursday.

Just one month away from the start of the World Cup, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is seeking to use the series to clean out a few cobwebs as well as building the team’s confidence for the tournament in India from October 5 to November 19.

“It’s a bit of a balance because there are guys who haven’t been playing for a while. Opportunity will be given to them, more for batters to get them into the right mental and physical space,” Bavuma told reporters on Wednesday.

“For the bowlers, it will be about getting time in their legs out there in the middle. I think what is more important is the synergy and the relationship between the bowlers out in the field, to get that going again.

“But I think it’s a balance, giving guys opportunity but also trying to get momentum going and looking at things going forward.”

SA have included spinner Keshav Maharaj and seamer Sisanda Magala in their World Cup squad, which was announced on Tuesday, after the pair overcame fitness concerns.

The five-match ODI series against Australia takes in two matches in Bloemfontein and one each in Potchefstroom, Pretoria and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

“Our World Cup preparations started from the beginning of this year, where we saw a couple of new faces coming into the team, guys who we envisaged playing certain roles within the team. Some guys have stayed, some guys, unfortunately, are not here,” said Bavuma.

“It’s our last series before the World Cup. So I guess there’s a lot more of a significance behind it but I think in terms of everything that we’ve done our prep started a long time ago and for us it’s just a matter of continuing and challenging ourselves.”

SA were thrashed by Australia last week in a three-day T20 series and Bavuma admitted building confidence would be important before arriving in India.

“Confidence is a big thing. That’s what we lean on as players. You look at your good times and you try to replicate those good times when things are not going the way you would want,” he said.

Reuters

Walter says lessons learnt in T20 series defeat

Coach sees progress despite many problems for Proteas
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Walter’s philosophy is simple, at least in theory

Proteas coach likely to opt for entertaining brand of cricket at World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Fiery Coetzee provides more fast bowling depth for Proteas at World Cup

His inclusion for next month’s World Cup owes much to team’s strategy of playing four fast bowlers in starting XI
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Broos hails Bafana progress
Sport / Soccer
2.
Joburg trainers eye Cape Town bases
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Proteas look to balance last of their World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Love is the balm for crocked French team ahead of ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Good day for Djokovic, better one for Americans ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Lethargic Proteas suffer series sweep to aggressive Australians

Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA reports financial loss but it’s not as bad as expected

Sport / Cricket

GAVIN RICH: Much ado about nothing over Bok bench split

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.