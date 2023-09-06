Proteas look to balance last of their World Cup preparations

SA are looking to balance giving returning players a chance to find their form with trying to gain some team momentum as they begin a five-match ODI series at home against Australia on Thursday.
Just one month away from the start of the World Cup, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is seeking to use the series to clean out a few cobwebs as well as building the team’s confidence for the tournament in India from October 5 to November 19.
“It’s a bit of a balance because there are guys who haven’t been playing for a while. Opportunity will be given to them, more for batters to get them into the right mental and physical space,” Bavuma told reporters on Wednesday.
“For the bowlers, it will be about getting time in their legs out there in the middle. I think what is more important is the synergy and the relationship between the bowlers out in the field, to get that going again.
“But I think it’s a balance, giving guys opportunity but also trying to get momentum going and looking at things going forward.”
SA have included spinner Keshav Maharaj and seamer Sisanda Magala in their World Cup squad, which was announced on Tuesday, after the pair overcame fitness concerns.
The five-match ODI series against Australia takes in two matches in Bloemfontein and one each in Potchefstroom, Pretoria and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
“Our World Cup preparations started from the beginning of this year, where we saw a couple of new faces coming into the team, guys who we envisaged playing certain roles within the team. Some guys have stayed, some guys, unfortunately, are not here,” said Bavuma.
“It’s our last series before the World Cup. So I guess there’s a lot more of a significance behind it but I think in terms of everything that we’ve done our prep started a long time ago and for us it’s just a matter of continuing and challenging ourselves.”
SA were thrashed by Australia last week in a three-day T20 series and Bavuma admitted building confidence would be important before arriving in India.
“Confidence is a big thing. That’s what we lean on as players. You look at your good times and you try to replicate those good times when things are not going the way you would want,” he said.
Proteas look to balance last of their World Cup preparations
Captain Temba Bavuma aims to use five-match ODI series to clean out a few cobwebs
SA are looking to balance giving returning players a chance to find their form with trying to gain some team momentum as they begin a five-match ODI series at home against Australia on Thursday.
Just one month away from the start of the World Cup, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is seeking to use the series to clean out a few cobwebs as well as building the team’s confidence for the tournament in India from October 5 to November 19.
“It’s a bit of a balance because there are guys who haven’t been playing for a while. Opportunity will be given to them, more for batters to get them into the right mental and physical space,” Bavuma told reporters on Wednesday.
“For the bowlers, it will be about getting time in their legs out there in the middle. I think what is more important is the synergy and the relationship between the bowlers out in the field, to get that going again.
“But I think it’s a balance, giving guys opportunity but also trying to get momentum going and looking at things going forward.”
SA have included spinner Keshav Maharaj and seamer Sisanda Magala in their World Cup squad, which was announced on Tuesday, after the pair overcame fitness concerns.
The five-match ODI series against Australia takes in two matches in Bloemfontein and one each in Potchefstroom, Pretoria and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
“Our World Cup preparations started from the beginning of this year, where we saw a couple of new faces coming into the team, guys who we envisaged playing certain roles within the team. Some guys have stayed, some guys, unfortunately, are not here,” said Bavuma.
“It’s our last series before the World Cup. So I guess there’s a lot more of a significance behind it but I think in terms of everything that we’ve done our prep started a long time ago and for us it’s just a matter of continuing and challenging ourselves.”
SA were thrashed by Australia last week in a three-day T20 series and Bavuma admitted building confidence would be important before arriving in India.
“Confidence is a big thing. That’s what we lean on as players. You look at your good times and you try to replicate those good times when things are not going the way you would want,” he said.
Reuters
Walter says lessons learnt in T20 series defeat
NEIL MANTHORP: Walter’s philosophy is simple, at least in theory
Fiery Coetzee provides more fast bowling depth for Proteas at World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Lethargic Proteas suffer series sweep to aggressive Australians
Cricket SA reports financial loss but it’s not as bad as expected
GAVIN RICH: Much ado about nothing over Bok bench split
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.