Fiery Coetzee provides more fast bowling depth for Proteas at World Cup
His inclusion for next month’s World Cup owes much to team’s strategy of playing four fast bowlers in starting XI
Gerald Coetzee’s surprising inclusion in the Proteas squad for October’s World Cup owes much to the strategy of playing four fast bowlers in their starting XI.
Coetzee, who made his international debut earlier this year in the ODI and Test formats and then last week in the T20s, is one of six quicks included in the 15-man squad named on Tuesday.
“We want to have four high quality fast bowlers on the park at most times, that is the strategy that SA cricket has done well with,” said head coach Rob Walter.
With temperatures likely to be cooler than is the case when the IPL is played in April/May, the Proteas are counting on good batting conditions at the tournament and feel high pace is a better option than loading the side with too many spinners.
“We want to be in a position to pick four fast bowlers every time we play, whoever those are, that they are up to the mark and play the way we want to play,” said Walter.
Keshav Maharaj, six months after rupturing his left Achilles tendon, and left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi are the only frontline spinners in the squad. Aiden Markram’s off-spin will be called upon often and, given the balance that aspect provides, will be critical to the Proteas’ chances in India.
Coetzee has long been forecast to make a big impression at the highest level, having first captured attention when he was named in the team of the tournament at the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He impressed when called up to the senior ranks earlier this year against the West Indies, taking nine wickets in the two Tests and five in the two ODIs he played.
There is a real spectrum of conditions and I am sure there will be some directive around having the best wickets that they can to make sure that it is a spectacle.Walter
“Gerald is at his best when he has some fire in his belly and is bowling with some emotion,” said Walter. His vein-popping celebrations have drawn comparisons to Dale Steyn, while the bandanna he wears has ensured he gets even more attention.
“He really showed what type of asset he could be in the Test stuff; we are excited about the extra pace he brings but also the aggression he plays with,” said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.
“He is quite young in his career. What helps him is that he is keen to learn and takes everything in his stride. I’m sure he will know it will be a big challenge, but his character is in the right place to deal with everything that will come his way.”
Coetzee aside, the rest of the squad was in keeping with what the Proteas have had in the past couple of years. The top six batters pick themselves, though there will be concern about the lack of a genuine all-rounder at No 7 and that this may create a lengthy tail.
Regarding the conditions, Walter expects each venue to be different but that pitches will favour batting.
“There is a real spectrum of conditions and I am sure there will be some directive around having the best wickets that they can to make sure that it is a spectacle. Maybe when SA plays India in Kolkata we will see what conditions are presented to us.
“It is not about being aware of one specific way, because you can get a number of conditions, it is about having the bases covered. At that time of the year, it will be cooler than what it can be at the end of an IPL, so the temperatures are OK to deal with. Most importantly, we have to have our eyes open for what the conditions throw at us,” said Bavuma.
The Proteas begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7. The team will start a five-match ODI series against Australia in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
SA squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.