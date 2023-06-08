Sport / Cricket

Australia in box seat after India’s top order meltdown

08 June 2023 - 20:03 Amlan Chakraborty
Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of India before it was ruled a no ball during the ICC World Test championship final between Australia and India at The Oval in London, England, June 8 2023. Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES
Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of India before it was ruled a no ball during the ICC World Test championship final between Australia and India at The Oval in London, England, June 8 2023. Picture: RYAN PIERSE/GETTY IMAGES

London — Australia racked up 469 in their first innings and then reduced India to 151-5 to put themselves in the box seat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Thursday.

Having bled 327 runs on the opening day with only three wickets to show for, India staged a comeback after their seam-heavy attack bowled out Australia in Thursdays second session.

Their star-studded top order, however, let India down and Australia look on course to claim a decisive first-innings lead after dominating the first two days of the contest.

India trail by 318 runs with Ajinkya Rahane batting on 29 and KS Bharat on five at the other end.

Earlier, Australia run-machine Steve Smith, resuming on 95, duly brought up his 31st test hundred with back-to-back fours off Mohammed Siraj.

The former Australia captain also equalled Englishman Joe Root's record of nine test hundreds against India in the process.

At the other end, overnight centurion Travis Head crossed the 150-mark before Siraj (4-108) broke his 285-run stand with Smith, the highest fourth-wicket partnership at the venue.

Head, whose 163 off 174 balls included 25 fours and a six, gloved a short ball down the leg side giving Bharat his third catch of the match.

Mohammed Shami had Cameron Green caught in the slip for six and Smith departed after dragging a delivery from Shardul Thakur on to his stumps.

Smith’s patient 121, which contained 19 fours, was his third test hundred in six innings at The Oval.

Alex Carey made 48 down the order before falling to Ravindra Jadeja who is India's lone spin option in the match.

India scored nearly at a run-a-ball rate in the first four overs before Scott Boland replaced Mitchell Starc and put the pressure back on the openers.

Australia captain Pat Cummins drew first blood when he trapped his counterpart Rohit Sharma lbw for 15.

In the next over, Boland dismissed Shubman Gill (13), who did not offer a shot to an incoming ball that crashed into his off stump.

With India reeling on 30-2, Cheteshwar Pujara's ability to bat long was exactly what his team needed the most.

The 35-year-old made 14 before falling in a fashion identical to Gill's dismissal — not offering shot to a Green delivery that pegged back his off stump.

In contrast, Virat Kohli was done in by extra bounce.

The batter had looked assured for his 14 but could only fend a steeply rising delivery from Starc to Smith at second slip.

Rahane got a reprieve on 17 when he was adjudged lbw but he stayed on after replays confirmed Cummins had overstepped.

Ravindra Jadeja made a counter-attacking 48 before edging Nathan Lyon to Smith in the slip in a late blow to India's hopes of staying alive in the contest.

“I think we’re in a really strong position after two days,” Boland told the official broadcasters.

“I think the pitch is going a little bit up and down, which we saw in the last couple of overs. So, hopefully it’s harder for India to bat tomorrow.”

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
At 42, Kelehe suspends battles to win one more ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Fat Lady has cleared her throat for the Lions
Sport / Rugby
3.
Australia in box seat after India’s top order ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Haddad Maia shatters Jabeur’s dream, Swiatek ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Angry PGA Tour players demand answers over LIV ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Stubbs and Coetzee make strong case for World Cup spots on SA A tour

Sport / Cricket

Van der Dussen still has goals even though his Test career seems over

Sport / Cricket

Australia’s Cummins confirms Boland to play against India

Sport / Cricket

Indian batting up against Australian pace

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: SA A tour to Sri Lanka brings back memories

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.