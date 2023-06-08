National

Tendele back in court in fight to mine

But miner accused of having itself to blame for not meeting environmental authorisation requirements

08 June 2023 - 19:49 Katharine Child

Tendele Coal’s open pit mine, Somkhele, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is set to close and has already cut 1,600 jobs, with 22 employees left, due to ongoing litigation. 

But the group, Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO), that has brought repeated legal action against the miner says it has itself to blame for what it says is a failure to comply with environmental authorisation requirements...

