NEIL MANTHORP: SA A tour to Sri Lanka brings back memories
Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Nicky Bojé and the great Jacques Kallis shone on the 1995 trip
The departure last week of a SA A tour squad to Sri Lanka may not have caught much of the public’s imagination in the shadow of the IPL’s eventual end and rugby’s 13-month per-year calendar, but it might still be a big story for cricket in the years to come.
Almost 30 years ago national coach Bob Woolmer initiated a similar tour to Sri Lanka. The year was 1995 and the Sri Lankan Cricket Board, concerned that an SA A team might embarrass one of their own, sought a handicap assurance by stipulating that it should be an under-24 assignment. This suited the tourists even more. ..
