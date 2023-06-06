Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: SA A tour to Sri Lanka brings back memories

Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Nicky Bojé and the great Jacques Kallis shone on the 1995 trip

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 05:00 NEIL MANTHORP

The departure last week of a SA A tour squad to Sri Lanka may not have caught much of the public’s imagination in the shadow of the IPL’s eventual end and rugby’s 13-month per-year calendar, but it might still be a big story for cricket in the years to come.

Almost 30 years ago national coach Bob Woolmer initiated a similar tour to Sri Lanka. The year was 1995 and the Sri Lankan Cricket Board, concerned that an SA A team might embarrass one of their own, sought a handicap assurance by stipulating that it should be an under-24 assignment. This suited the tourists even more. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.