VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Rewards of cricket far richer than the game’s payouts

Cricketers earn big bucks in T20 tournaments and with it, intense pressure to perform.
Oh, how I related to Sisanda Magala on his first outing for the much-heralded Chennai Super Kings. Watching him at the end of his run-up about to deliver his first ball, I could imagine what was going through his mind. We have all been there, having to prove ourselves to a new team in an unfamiliar environment, yet again.
Chapter one of John Feinstein’s book on golf, A Good Walk Spoiled, shares the emotions of Davis Love III playing in his first Ryder Cup. It is riveting. When his four-ball was called to the tee, one phrase remains above all others, “and that’s when Davis Love first felt his legs shake”. Imagine that, even the experienced Davis Love III experiencing “opening night” disquiet.
These new experiences are nerve racking, whoever you are. Perhaps, only Vivian Richards might not agree. Expectations are high, the team and crowd anticipate something special, and doubts explode in your head. You try to remain calm and focused.
Too often one’s initial performance does not go according to plan. In 1980, I played three warm-up games for Middlesex and took just one wicket, a lucky one at that. Everyone tried to encourage me which made it worse. I just had to suck it up. It was a torrid fortnight for me, especially at the ripe old age of 32.
Magala would have felt the same pressure on debut for the Chennai Super Kings against the Mumbai Indians last week. He was hit for 28 runs in his first two overs. He did not bowl badly, however the batters found the gaps. He recovered and dismissed Tristan Stubbs. His next two overs read one wicket for nine runs. This IPL season is another test for him. I pray he comes back emboldened.
The IPL and other T20 tournaments add the additional financial pressure. Stubbs would have felt burdened by the expectations in the SA20, having been auctioned for R9m. That is an enormous weight to carry.
When I went to England for my one and only professional contract with Middlesex, I asked Mike Brearley what he expected of me. He was clear. “I expect YOU to win at least two championship matches and four one day games. Also, to assist us to lift at least one trophy.” His expectations were extremely specific.
In our amateur days, there was only reputational pressure, and that was intense enough. Neil Adcock, a great SA fast bowler and the Natal cricket team manager, once said to the team, as money was trickling into the game in the early eighties: “I never received a cent, yet my reputation allowed me to run a successful travel agency. Everyone knew me.” For him, that was enough.
In my last season, when I played for Transvaal, we won all five available trophies. When our R5,000 payment for the season came through, I said to Ali Bacher: “This does not even pay for the beers.” It was a trickle!
However, I feel privileged to have played in that era and would not swop it for anything. The riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure. This week, I contacted my friend, Peter Manuel, a former ICC umpire and now ICC umpire coach in Sri Lanka, to find out how he was doing. He replied: “I drink from the saucer, as my cup is overflowing.” I feel that too, still today.
Professional sport will always require a steady administrative hand on the tiller (not in the till!) in this accelerating world of change. Money has split global golf in two. The excessive payouts and the source of funds from Saudi Arabia has dominated the debate, as has honour and respect. It has divided the previously perfect sport which exuded impeccable behaviour and tradition. Big egos and big money eventually get in the way of so much that is good.
Cricket has changed irrevocably. While new formats, laws and playing conditions will be introduced, the global administrators must preserve the character of cricket. Golf and cricket are heralded as sports that set standards of professionalism, honour and integrity. Cricket heroes remain national heroes and that significant fact must not be lost.
The practice of hunting market share in the T20 environment must be channelled in a way that does not destroy the national fever the World Cups produce. National teams inspire nations.
Global sport needs global leadership. Sports administrators who think sport is purely a business should be the financial directors. Look after cricket’s ethos as the sport of necessity changes and the sport will look after the bottom-line going forward.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Rewards of cricket far richer than the game’s payouts
