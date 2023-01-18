VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Thrill of SA20 should not be chased at the expense of foundation Test cricket

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
The inaugural SA20 is a resounding success and has brought SA cricket back from the brink. The fans have almost forgotten the dreadful Australian series. The timing this year could not have been more fortuitous. Suddenly cricket reigns supreme.
It is the quality of the players and coaches, the size of the crowds and the excitement generated in the stadiums by the broadcasters and commentators that has electrified the tournament — helped of course by the experience and professionalism of the Indian Premier League machine and the leadership of Graeme Smith. Jam-packed crowds like these across the country were last seen in the 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
I witnessed this excitement through the eyes of 14 Masiphumelele children in the opening SA20 match at Newlands, between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals. T20 cricket is certainly fulfilling its purpose of exposing the game to young audiences. The Masi children were mesmerised by the dancers, noise, music and the hype before the first ball was bowled!
Then, Jofra Archer and Duan Jansen glided up to the wicket and released their thunderbolts. Dewald Brevis produced a master class of power hitting. The quality of cricket and entertainment exceeded all my expectations. It felt like a sparkling cocktail party. Betway doubling its one-handed catch competition pool indicates the success of the tournament and its crowd appeal.
The T20 threat to Test and indeed ODI cricket is obvious. Test cricket however, grounds the game and the other formats. It would be inconceivable to have the fast-paced Sevens without Test rugby. To watch T20 cricket and Sevens rugby exclusively, would soon lose its appeal.
It is wrong to assume it is just the T20 format that has made this event such a success. Attracting full stadiums nowadays requires context, quality, heroes and the anticipation of great sport. The recent Cricket SA T20 Challenge tournament, played from October 17 to November 5 2022, devoid of spectators and sponsors, is proof of that.
Rugby cult
A top IPL match, a semifinal ICC World Cup encounter, and an Ashes Test will always attract capacity crowds.
The SA20 will be played for 10 years. Team brands and loyalty will have to be built to ensure its sustainability, as they were in the IPL. For example, the Stormers and Bulls attract magnificent crowds. Loyalty is everything, and that is built by teams with a successful and rich history. Watching the Bulls at Loftus is like participating in a rugby cult. I remember my hair standing on end when 25,000 loyal supporters sang Liefling, every time Derick Hougaard kicked penalties and conversions.
The IPL fans are similarly passionate about their players and teams. Having the flags of home teams freely distributed at all grounds in the SA20 has been a slam dunk. The children waving those flags instantly become loyal fans.
Yet the nagging undercurrent remains. The ICC board and administrators must urgently strategise the three formats and not merely pay lip service to the future. They have thus far allowed the countries to have a laissez-faire approach, with few directives.
Test cricket is not the pinnacle according to the fans, yet it remains the foundation of the game. It can only be financially sustained by the top six cricket countries playing iconic series. Spreading Test cricket to countries who cannot attract crowds, funds or enthusiasm will see its demise. Golf and tennis major winners become celebrated heroes forever. Cricket captains who win the Ashes and other iconic Test series achieve the same status.
Hazardous channel
T20 cricket is a game for the people. It increases the number of children playing the game at grassroots. Completed matches can be played in an afternoon after school. It is the injection that cricket has required.
Cricket is a continuum; it is not an event. It starts with backyard and KFC mini-cricket. In SA, the professional era has focused attention on the top teams. The channel from grassroots to the Proteas is a hazardous one. Only by shepherding talent-scouted players though Model C and private schools do they stand a chance. Six percent of our schools have after-school sport. Just imagine if we raised that to 20% what SA’s sporting prowess could be — phenomenal.
Building coaching capacity and facilities at schools is the only way to produce great Proteas teams. There is no hope now for most to reach the top.
The SA20 will further fulfil its purpose by giving Leus du Plooy, Sisanda Magala and others the opportunity to showcase their Proteas talent.
