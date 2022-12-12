Proteas need strike bowlers to be fired up against Aussies

A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
Proposed legislative amendments are meant to bring SA’s existing counterterrorism law in line with international best practice
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Under new CEO Kennedy Bungane the bank plans to list by 2025 as a lender ‘for the people, by the people, serving the people’
The president’s weekly letter painted a picture of hope and opportunity against the backdrop of the deteriorating electricity crisis
Citrus growers shipped 164.8-million cartons to global markets in 2022 — 5.7-million cartons less than predicted at the start of the season
Millions of Ukrainians remained without power in sub-zero temperatures after further strikes on key infrastructure.
His future with the national team hangs in the balance, and he says he will resume talks with the federation after the festive break.
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes his attack must strike quickly and decisively if the Proteas are to enjoy success Down Under.
The former SA swing bowler knows landing early psychological blows with the ball will be key as they head into the start of the three-match Test series against Australia on Saturday.
The Proteas wrapped up their four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI, ending in a stalemate after the hosts finished the match with 184/6 in their second innings on the final day of the contest on Monday.
Langeveldt said it had been a good outing for all the players. The guys managed to get in their workloads, spend time on their feet in the field as well as spend valuable time batting.
But he said they were particularly chuffed with the shifts put in by the fast bowlers who had managed to find the fuller lengths they have been wanting to hit.
Langeveldt added that the new ball duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi did particularly well, taking early wickets, and hopes they can replicate that at the Gabba starting on Saturday.
“KG [Rabada] has had a good season for us so far, Lungi has always been someone who can swing the ball, and sometimes if there are conditions overhead it could swing. In Brisbane they also leave a bit of grass on the wicket to start the game off, so that could play in our favour on day one or two.
“Our lengths were the key, we were a lot fuller. If you bowl short, it looks good but it won’t bring you any rewards,” Langeveldt said.
The coach added that Rabada and Ngidi are different players with their own set of skills and conditions at the first Test venue would most likely dictate their final team selection.
“It is a hard decision to make, you are always looking for an extra batter, and it is also nice to have an extra all-rounder. But in Australia you need to take 20 wickets if you want to win. However, saying that, runs on the board are also important.
“At the moment we don’t have that part-time bowler in our team, that batter who can bowl a few overs, so we don’t have that luxury, while Australia does in the form of Cameron Green, and it makes a difference,” he said.
On Gerald Coetzee, who took three wickets in the first innings of his debut match in Australian conditions, Langeveldt said he is excited to see what he has to offer at a higher level.
“I’ve only previously seen him on television, and I have seen him bowling in the nets, so to see him bowl live with his aggression and pace was exciting.
“He is a 22-year-old quick bowler who can step up and bowl 140km/h plus, with one or two balls clocking 150km/h. I am not sure how accurate the speed gun was, but it is exciting times for SA cricket to see youngsters coming through the ranks,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Proteas need strike bowlers to be fired up against Aussies
The new ball duo of Rabada and Ngidi have been doing well and it is hoped that their good form continues
Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes his attack must strike quickly and decisively if the Proteas are to enjoy success Down Under.
The former SA swing bowler knows landing early psychological blows with the ball will be key as they head into the start of the three-match Test series against Australia on Saturday.
The Proteas wrapped up their four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI, ending in a stalemate after the hosts finished the match with 184/6 in their second innings on the final day of the contest on Monday.
Langeveldt said it had been a good outing for all the players. The guys managed to get in their workloads, spend time on their feet in the field as well as spend valuable time batting.
But he said they were particularly chuffed with the shifts put in by the fast bowlers who had managed to find the fuller lengths they have been wanting to hit.
Langeveldt added that the new ball duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi did particularly well, taking early wickets, and hopes they can replicate that at the Gabba starting on Saturday.
“KG [Rabada] has had a good season for us so far, Lungi has always been someone who can swing the ball, and sometimes if there are conditions overhead it could swing. In Brisbane they also leave a bit of grass on the wicket to start the game off, so that could play in our favour on day one or two.
“Our lengths were the key, we were a lot fuller. If you bowl short, it looks good but it won’t bring you any rewards,” Langeveldt said.
The coach added that Rabada and Ngidi are different players with their own set of skills and conditions at the first Test venue would most likely dictate their final team selection.
“It is a hard decision to make, you are always looking for an extra batter, and it is also nice to have an extra all-rounder. But in Australia you need to take 20 wickets if you want to win. However, saying that, runs on the board are also important.
“At the moment we don’t have that part-time bowler in our team, that batter who can bowl a few overs, so we don’t have that luxury, while Australia does in the form of Cameron Green, and it makes a difference,” he said.
On Gerald Coetzee, who took three wickets in the first innings of his debut match in Australian conditions, Langeveldt said he is excited to see what he has to offer at a higher level.
“I’ve only previously seen him on television, and I have seen him bowling in the nets, so to see him bowl live with his aggression and pace was exciting.
“He is a 22-year-old quick bowler who can step up and bowl 140km/h plus, with one or two balls clocking 150km/h. I am not sure how accurate the speed gun was, but it is exciting times for SA cricket to see youngsters coming through the ranks,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s deafening sound of silence
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Future looks rosy for aspiring footballers in the Cape Winelands
Bowlers need to adapt quickly for New Zealand Test
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.