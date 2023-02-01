VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket needs a fine balance between inclusion and tough selection

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Did you feel that seismic shift in the Protea strength as they professionally and systematically chased down a large 342 total in the second ODI against England? Batting has been their achilles heel for many years and this team stood up with belief and character. The victories in the first and second ODIs made a statement.
In December 2022, after no competitive match practice, our team arrived in Australia for the Test series. The players were struggling mentally after a poor ICC T20 World Cup. The opposition, on the other hand, were well prepared and open for business. The Proteas were blown away.
The Protea batters in the current English series, with the exception of Themba Bavuma, had gained valuable match experience in the SA20 playing against quality opposition in an intense tournament. These Proteas looked refreshed, bold and confident.
Bavuma, having been through a minefield of criticism and media affront, had taken time off. He is a man of strong belief and character. He was not going to lie down with the swirling condemnation of him as a T20 player and captain. His century in the second ODI shifted the tide and the team followed. It is rare to witness Bavuma celebrate as he did. We all identified with his elation and embraced his jubilation. It was a breathtaking innings. He is tailor-made for the ODIs and Test cricket. That is where he belongs and thrives.
Leaders abound in the Protea side. This was evident in the key David Miller/Marco Jansen partnership. Miller led the younger Jansen through the last phase of the victory talking to him, encouraging him and Jansen responded by showing us his wonderful all-round capability. Miller’s ability to finish matches and his shepherding of Jansen was a masterclass in what it takes to build key partnerships at the end of an innings.
One cannot underestimate the importance of this series win. What a positive start for the coaching partnership of Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter. Conrad, as coach on duty, must be proud as punch.
It took a leap of faith for the fans to think the Proteas could hunt down 342 runs against a quality attack.
After this win, ex-cricketers expressed an identical sentiment. “We have to believe more in this team. The Proteas certainly believe in themselves,” they stated. The weight of non-delivery in World Cup events hangs heavy on their shoulders. They need to rise above that and step forward unfettered by history. Their current series win against England is a good start. Rest assured we have a long road to travel with all its stumbles and brilliance; however, it always starts with just one step. That has been taken.
Hopefully SA’s cabinet ministers and politicians were watching those last 90 minutes of the second ODI. The crowd came from all the surrounding Bloemfontein communities, and they cheered, danced, hugged each other and basked in the success of their team. It was tense and they lived every ball. In those 90 minutes, one could grasp our county’s ability to come together as one. It also illustrated that those on the grass banks, the stands and in the streets believe in what is possible. It was electric. The politicians must see the social cohesive strength of sport. It is a powerful magnet.
The SA20 tournament showed that playing the best of the best is the only way to build the Protea squad for tough future series.
So, there lies the conundrum for SA. We want to give broad opportunity to all yet fashion a strong testing pathway to the Protea level.
I remember so well, as a young kid of about nine years, overhearing my father, as president of the Western Province Cricket Association, having to explain to the Alma Club chair why it was important for the board to reduce the number of club teams in the 1st division. It was a long phone call and at the end Dad explained to me the importance of competing strength vs strength. It is something that sportspeople believe in.
The political narrative should be to give everyone the opportunity to play the game from grassroots. Then, each individual must earn the right through their excellence in school, club, varsity and provincial amateur structures to play at the first-class professional level. Opportunities to reveal one’s talent must be available to all. We must not confuse these issues.
The franchise and provincial competitions must be the best against the best. The selectors need to know that players who regularly take five wickets in an innings and score centuries in domestic tournaments are ready for higher honours. Spreading the professional game too wide dilutes these achievements. Selectors are left in no-man’s land.
With exposure to tough and intense local tournaments, the Proteas have shown us what they are capable of.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket needs a fine balance between inclusion and tough selection
