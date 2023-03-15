VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Success means unending focus, but also recharging

Credit crunch concerns leave markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
Production has declined year on year for 12 consecutive months, Stats SA data shows
SA’s security forces put on high alert for national shutdown to prevent a repeat of July 2021 riots
Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC
Concerned parties question a possible conflict of interest and information cross-sharing
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
Additional costs and loss of income could amount to more than R500m, while investment in cold storage capacity would cost nearly R1.4bn
With the country in economic turmoil, fiery radical conservative Javier Milei is climbing in the polls ahead of elections for the top job
Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
A new directive requires 'generative AI' to be incorporated into biggest products within months
The ease of the Proteas series victory over the West Indies surprised many and ironically diluted the spectacle. Shukri Conrad and Themba Bavuma will be delighted. The batting was flaky at times, and it was the two Protea captains, Themba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, with Tony de Zorzi, who stood tall.
The challenge of batting in Test matches immediately after the SA20 tournament required considerable adjustments. Having patience, building partnerships slowly under pressure and having the conviction to bat all day requires a new mindset. Few made that transition.
The Proteas bowling was, as expected, consistently penetrative.
Our new Test coach, Conrad, loves cricket with a similar passion to that of the late Hylton Ackerman. Conrad was born into a deeply committed cricket family. His father, Cedric, was a cricket player, administrator and influencer.
Like Ackerman, Conrad can be found theorising, fantasising or strategising aspects of the game at any time of the day or night. Coaches never really sleep.
Prof Tim Noakes many years ago wrote (and I need to paraphrase here) “those who want to win an Olympic gold medal have to focus on that aim every waking moment. If they do not, they shouldn’t bother, as there are hundreds who are”. Successful coaches do this, as Gary Kirsten and Mark Boucher — and their wives — know all too well.
Years ago, when I was involved in Cricket SA high performance, Conrad was the WP coach. I asked him how he chose death bowlers in ODI cricket. He replied: “I choose those who are generous of heart. Bowling at the death will mean one day will end with 3/10 and the next, with the same plan, no wickets for 48. Those bowlers must relish the challenge.”
This gives an insight into the mind of Conrad.
Conrad wears his heart on his sleeve so his journey as Proteas coach will be fascinating for fans and journalists. His selections will intrigue and keep you guessing. Two spinners at the Wanderers had tongues wagging. Aiden Markram, after his century, said that Conrad’s absolute confidence in him made all the difference to his success. Continually striving for selection usually drains players and only a few perform.
For a moment, just imagine the conversations between Bavuma and Conrad, after Bavuma’s failure to score a single run in either innings in his first Test match as captain. A pair in your first Test as captain would diminish most players. Not Bavuma, however.
The late Colin Wesley once scored a king pair, out first ball in both innings, dismissed twice by legendary English fast-bowler Brian Statham at Trent Bridge in 1960. After the first innings golden duck, Sir Don Bradman, who was watching, commiserated with Wesley saying: “Don’t worry son, I had one of those!”
After his second golden duck, the Don said: “I never had one of those.” Unlike Bavuma, “Tich” Wesley did not go on to score a match winning century in his next Test.
Bavuma is a fine Test and ODI batter and that monumental 172 in the second innings at the Wanderers showcased his solid technique, character and strong mind.
Selection creates many debates and seldom any collective views. I would always select Marco Jansen, for example. He, as an all-rounder, I believe, will have a significant impact on our future success. Wiaan Mulder, however, was given that berth and played a key innings to assist the Proteas in posting a match winning score.
The Conrad-Bavuma and Walter-Markram coach-captain partnerships will be delighted with the success of the West Indies series. They could not have hoped for a better start. Their hard work has just begun.
One area that Conrad will need to handle is the workload of Kagiso Rabada. Rabada must be exhausted. We all expect him to be in mint condition, with all his mental strength firing, every day, every session, every spell. With his current workload, his form will deteriorate as will his body.
Nine times Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce, in his motivation speeches, would highlight the fact that he had 364 days to prepare for a single day. In his talk, he would share his views with business leaders on how to get the best out of their staff, particularly desk staff.
Invariably, committed staff under pressure would work through their lunch or tea breaks and still be expected to be faultless. Fordyce said that was impossible. He suggested having an outside area, away from their desks, thus respecting their need to recharge their batteries.
Rabada also needs time away from his business desk.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Success means unending focus, but also recharging
The ease of the Proteas series victory over the West Indies surprised many and ironically diluted the spectacle. Shukri Conrad and Themba Bavuma will be delighted. The batting was flaky at times, and it was the two Protea captains, Themba Bavuma and Aiden Markram, with Tony de Zorzi, who stood tall.
The challenge of batting in Test matches immediately after the SA20 tournament required considerable adjustments. Having patience, building partnerships slowly under pressure and having the conviction to bat all day requires a new mindset. Few made that transition.
The Proteas bowling was, as expected, consistently penetrative.
Our new Test coach, Conrad, loves cricket with a similar passion to that of the late Hylton Ackerman. Conrad was born into a deeply committed cricket family. His father, Cedric, was a cricket player, administrator and influencer.
Like Ackerman, Conrad can be found theorising, fantasising or strategising aspects of the game at any time of the day or night. Coaches never really sleep.
Prof Tim Noakes many years ago wrote (and I need to paraphrase here) “those who want to win an Olympic gold medal have to focus on that aim every waking moment. If they do not, they shouldn’t bother, as there are hundreds who are”. Successful coaches do this, as Gary Kirsten and Mark Boucher — and their wives — know all too well.
Years ago, when I was involved in Cricket SA high performance, Conrad was the WP coach. I asked him how he chose death bowlers in ODI cricket. He replied: “I choose those who are generous of heart. Bowling at the death will mean one day will end with 3/10 and the next, with the same plan, no wickets for 48. Those bowlers must relish the challenge.”
This gives an insight into the mind of Conrad.
Conrad wears his heart on his sleeve so his journey as Proteas coach will be fascinating for fans and journalists. His selections will intrigue and keep you guessing. Two spinners at the Wanderers had tongues wagging. Aiden Markram, after his century, said that Conrad’s absolute confidence in him made all the difference to his success. Continually striving for selection usually drains players and only a few perform.
For a moment, just imagine the conversations between Bavuma and Conrad, after Bavuma’s failure to score a single run in either innings in his first Test match as captain. A pair in your first Test as captain would diminish most players. Not Bavuma, however.
The late Colin Wesley once scored a king pair, out first ball in both innings, dismissed twice by legendary English fast-bowler Brian Statham at Trent Bridge in 1960. After the first innings golden duck, Sir Don Bradman, who was watching, commiserated with Wesley saying: “Don’t worry son, I had one of those!”
After his second golden duck, the Don said: “I never had one of those.” Unlike Bavuma, “Tich” Wesley did not go on to score a match winning century in his next Test.
Bavuma is a fine Test and ODI batter and that monumental 172 in the second innings at the Wanderers showcased his solid technique, character and strong mind.
Selection creates many debates and seldom any collective views. I would always select Marco Jansen, for example. He, as an all-rounder, I believe, will have a significant impact on our future success. Wiaan Mulder, however, was given that berth and played a key innings to assist the Proteas in posting a match winning score.
The Conrad-Bavuma and Walter-Markram coach-captain partnerships will be delighted with the success of the West Indies series. They could not have hoped for a better start. Their hard work has just begun.
One area that Conrad will need to handle is the workload of Kagiso Rabada. Rabada must be exhausted. We all expect him to be in mint condition, with all his mental strength firing, every day, every session, every spell. With his current workload, his form will deteriorate as will his body.
Nine times Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce, in his motivation speeches, would highlight the fact that he had 364 days to prepare for a single day. In his talk, he would share his views with business leaders on how to get the best out of their staff, particularly desk staff.
Invariably, committed staff under pressure would work through their lunch or tea breaks and still be expected to be faultless. Fordyce said that was impossible. He suggested having an outside area, away from their desks, thus respecting their need to recharge their batteries.
Rabada also needs time away from his business desk.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: How Test cricket can change for the better
Walter receives welcome boost ahead of critical World Cup assignment
Laura Wolvaardt half-century helps Proteas Women beat Pakistan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.