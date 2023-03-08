Ahmedabad finale could be decided by whoever pitch favours

The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
Gender equality would introduce new voices that would foster radical innovation and drive market growth in Africa
Department suspends Karpowership’s application to moor one of its power ships in the port of Saldanha
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Implats and Northam Platinum designs 'affecting growth plans and staff morale'
Lodges, game reserves and other tourist attractions said to be too costly for locals
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Russians are booking game viewing and hunting safaris in Zimbabwe as sanctions limit their travel options
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
Dealer association says it is unable to enforce transformation processes as member businesses have own objectives
New Delhi — Pitch talk has been a constant feature of India’s four-Test series against Australia and the trend continued on the eve of the final match in Ahmedabad which is likely to draw a record crowd on Thursday.
After rank turners were rolled out for the first three matches of the series, curiosity abounded about the possible nature of the surface in Ahmedabad.
With the ground staff yet to confirm which of the two prepared pitches would be used, Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith decided to delay naming their playing XI.
“We’ll have a look [at the pitch on Wednesday] and we’ll reassess, but it could be we name the team at the toss,” Smith said on Wednesday.
Smith will lead Australia again in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins who flew home after the second match in Delhi to be with his ailing mother in Sydney.
India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with back-to-back wins in Nagpur and Delhi but Smith says drawing the series would be no mean feat for his side.
“It’d be a huge achievement for the group, or any touring team that comes here to India and wins two Test matches,” said Smith.
The largest attendance for a single day of Test cricket is 91,112 — a record set during the fourth game between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2013-14 Ashes series.
That could be shattered on Thursday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after whom the 132,000 capacity stadium in Ahmedabad is named, welcomes his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series, would need to win the match to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June against Australia.
Skipper Rohit Sharma played down pitch talks and said the team with better skills would prevail.
“How challenging the pitches are, how much is it turning, how much is it seaming ... we are trying to keep all of that away,” Rohit told reporters.
“Conditions are there for us to play and you got to find your ways to score your runs on whatever pitches you play on.”
Spinners have ruled the roost in the series, especially in the third Test in Indore where India suffered two collapses en route to a nine-wicket loss.
“Not putting enough runs on the board in the first innings is probably what cost us the game,” Rohit said. “It tells you that toss is not a factor at all in this series.
“You got bring out your best skills and play your best cricket to win the game.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ahmedabad finale could be decided by whoever pitch favours
India must win match to seal their place in final of the World Test Championship in June against Australia.
New Delhi — Pitch talk has been a constant feature of India’s four-Test series against Australia and the trend continued on the eve of the final match in Ahmedabad which is likely to draw a record crowd on Thursday.
After rank turners were rolled out for the first three matches of the series, curiosity abounded about the possible nature of the surface in Ahmedabad.
With the ground staff yet to confirm which of the two prepared pitches would be used, Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith decided to delay naming their playing XI.
“We’ll have a look [at the pitch on Wednesday] and we’ll reassess, but it could be we name the team at the toss,” Smith said on Wednesday.
Smith will lead Australia again in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins who flew home after the second match in Delhi to be with his ailing mother in Sydney.
India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with back-to-back wins in Nagpur and Delhi but Smith says drawing the series would be no mean feat for his side.
“It’d be a huge achievement for the group, or any touring team that comes here to India and wins two Test matches,” said Smith.
The largest attendance for a single day of Test cricket is 91,112 — a record set during the fourth game between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2013-14 Ashes series.
That could be shattered on Thursday when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after whom the 132,000 capacity stadium in Ahmedabad is named, welcomes his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
India, who are 2-1 ahead in the series, would need to win the match to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship in June against Australia.
Skipper Rohit Sharma played down pitch talks and said the team with better skills would prevail.
“How challenging the pitches are, how much is it turning, how much is it seaming ... we are trying to keep all of that away,” Rohit told reporters.
“Conditions are there for us to play and you got to find your ways to score your runs on whatever pitches you play on.”
Spinners have ruled the roost in the series, especially in the third Test in Indore where India suffered two collapses en route to a nine-wicket loss.
“Not putting enough runs on the board in the first innings is probably what cost us the game,” Rohit said. “It tells you that toss is not a factor at all in this series.
“You got bring out your best skills and play your best cricket to win the game.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rickelton named for Wanderers as ‘player Proteas can build team around’
West Indies hope Motie is fit for final SA Test
Faf du Plessis’s return to Proteas not ruled out
Walter receives welcome boost ahead of critical World Cup assignment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.