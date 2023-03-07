Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Faf du Plessis’s return to Proteas not ruled out
Cricket SA director says they are open to talks, but former captain's future is tied up in cricket’s changing landscape
Any return to the Proteas for Faf du Plessis is likely to form part of a wider re-strategising for Cricket SA regarding contracts for nationally selected players.
Du Plessis was not included in the Proteas squad for the T20 series against the West Indies named on Monday, despite having reportedly held talks with the new limited-overs coach, Rob Walter.
The 38-year-old former captain announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2021, but made it clear he still wanted to play for the Proteas in the T20 format, specifically with an eye on the World Cups in 2020 (delayed until 2021 due to Covid-19) and 2022. He was not picked for either tournament.
Du Plessis’s relationship with Mark Boucher broke down in 2020. However, after Boucher’s resignation as Proteas head coach last year, Du Plessis has sought to put himself back in the national framework.
Cricket SA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said that while he was still open to talks with Du Plessis it would be part of much wider plan on national contracts.
“There were conversations, mainly before the World Cup [last year], with the then-selection panel and coach — we did conclude those conversations in terms of the way forward.
“We’ve always been open to talks with our freelance players. Having talked to Rob to resume those conversations, to see how best we can all work together, from a Cricket SA point of view we are happy to engage and find the best way forward.”
Walter’s priority now is getting the 50-over side to qualify for this year’s World Cup.
“For me, the T20 build-up will begin a bit later, new faces will be seen further down the track, possibly in the series against Australia [in August]. For now, the ODIs require our specific attention,” he said.
Du Plessis last played a T20 International in December 2020 and has been on the franchise league treadmill since, playing in the Caribbean, Australia, the Indian Premier League and most recently in the SA20, where he was one of three batters to score a century.
He remains a good T20 player and is one of the most experienced in that format in the world, but will have to remain patient about his future Proteas prospects.
Nkwe cited the changing landscape in the sport as one reason for Cricket SA needing to tread cautiously about “freelance” cricketers. The organisation has already shown a willingness to bring freelancers on board with Rilee Rossouw welcomed back into the T20 team last year.
Cricket SA will announce the next group of nationally contracted players later this week, with the model very much remaining a split between red and white ball players. However in the future, Nkwe expects that to change, with players likely to specifically choose one or two formats.
“We are continuously, with the players’ union and SA Cricketers Association, engaging in that aspect to ensure we remain proactive. The reality is a lot is evolving in the cricket landscape,” he said.
“A number of players are still committed to all three formats, but some are white ball only and some are only red ball. What we foresee in the near future is specific contracts for each format.”
