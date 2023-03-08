Sport / Other Sport

Netball Proteas kitted out and raring to go at World Cup

08 March 2023 - 18:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
In a promotional picture released by kit sponsors Puma, members of the Netball Proteas display their kit for this year's World Cup, launched in Cape Town, March 8 2023. Picture: PUMA/NETBALL PROTEAS/TWITTER
In a promotional picture released by kit sponsors Puma, members of the Netball Proteas display their kit for this year's World Cup, launched in Cape Town, March 8 2023. Picture: PUMA/NETBALL PROTEAS/TWITTER

Netball Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke is pleased with progress players are making at their training camp in Stellenbosch as they step up preparations for the 2023 World Cup.

In January the Proteas took part in the Quad Series against Australia, New Zealand and England in Cape Town and Chauke said this camp is another key component of their preparations.

“Our camp has been great, the girls have been here since the beginning of March. Our official two-week training camp started on Monday and runs to March 18; we are replicating the [length of the] World Cup, which is about two weeks.

“The girls are working hard in the gym with the strength and conditioning coach, they are getting strong so that by the time we get them on court they are able to take the pressure and their bodies are able to perform to do whatever we want them to do.”

Chauke said she enjoys working with the Proteas’ Australian coach Norma Plummer, who returned to the team in November.

“She comes with a lot of confidence and experience and that has rubbed off on the girls who believe more in themselves. They know and understand what it takes, not only to participate, but to perform and compete on the world stage.

“Pressure is a privilege — as a sportsperson, if there is no pressure you haven’t performed. Pressure pushes you to get out of your comfort zone and we thrive under pressure.

“Sometimes it can be overwhelming, but our girls have performed on such stages before. They were able to take the pressure. Every time we meet we take it up a notch and that is what is going to happen at the World Cup in front of a home crowd.”

Puma and Netball SA on Wednesday unveiled the United Warriors’ kit for the 2023 season, including the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July.

“We launched the home and away kits on International Women’s Day to honour women across the world and to celebrate the Women’s World Cup coming to SA,” Puma SA marketing director Brett Bellinger said.

“The kit features the latest technical fabric used by Puma performance teams and the design is inspired by African art and our country’s symbols.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Conte says recovery from surgery took longer than ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Windies fight back but Proteas in control
Sport / Cricket
3.
Chiefs want Champions League more than Confed, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Ten Hag, Rashford support Fernandes captaincy ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Domeyer jets in hoping to ride a double for the ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

MARK ETHERIDGE: All in the mind

Sport / Other Sport

Coach Plummer ‘on another level’, says netball Proteas captain

Sport / Other Sport

MARK ETHERIDGE: SA’s netball luminary from little Jan Kempdorp

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: The ladies of Banyana too wise to race to Sona

Sport / Soccer

All Blacks mental skills coach to tackle big egos at Chelsea

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.