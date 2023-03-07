Rickelton named for Wanderers as ‘player Proteas can build team around’

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle lacks the requisite boldness to turn our governance misfortunes around
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new changes to the cabinet including two new ministries this week.
The lender plans to repurchase equity from shareholders holding less than 100 ordinary Nedbank shares over the next 12 months
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Head coach Shukri Conrad sees the player blossoming into one of the team’s most important batsmen in the years ahead
This is still some way off the R887m paid for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018
Never mind Ryan Rickelton finally getting another chance to start a Test match, he will become one of the Proteas’ most important batters in the next few years, according to head coach Shukri Conrad.
Rickelton was named in the starting side for the second Test against the West Indies that begins at his home ground, the Wanderers, on Wednesday, in place of Keegan Petersen. His selection added another chapter to what has been a controversial summer, in which drama off the field has not prevented him from being successful on it.
“He will be a big part of the side, he will be one of those guys who, through performances domestically, [and] knowing his character, is someone we will start building the Test side around,” Conrad said.
Rickelton has averaged almost 60 across the past three seasons for the (Central Gauteng) Lions in the domestic four-day competition. Though he played three Tests last year, his omission from the squad for the series in Australia was poorly managed by the then selection committee, who cited an ankle ailment.
While Rickelton always acknowledged his left ankle needed surgery, which will take place at the end of the current season, Cricket SA’s medical committee weren’t as confident about the strategy he and the Lions medical team drew up for him to manage the problem.
“Rickelton deserves his crack at it, he’s been churning it out,” Conrad added. “We went with Keegan in the first Test simply because he was the incumbent. Him being left out is not on the back of two non-scoring performances.”
Rickelton used the disappointment of missing the trip to Australia to fuel his success locally, even earning a call-up to the One-Day squad named on Monday.
Conrad admitted the Proteas batting remains a work in progress, citing last week’s poor second innings showing — they were bundled out for just 116 — as evidence.
“We got a good result in Centurion, but we weren’t particularly good. The West Indies were. The wicket was tough, but that doesn’t mean we just roll over as we did the other day and have done in the past.
“We might be a bit away on the batting front, which is no secret, but we are not a million miles away. We have the personnel, it’s just to ensure they get the necessary experience.”
It’s why beyond the second Test he is already planning a vast winter programme for the younger members of the Test side. Conrad faces a particular challenge because of the Proteas’ lack of Test play, something he bemoaned again on Tuesday. “We don’t play a lot of Test cricket. I have to find novel ways to find out more about these guys.”
The winter programme may involve an SA A tour, with Conrad hoping to have a trip scheduled in the June/July period. “A lot of the younger guys will form part of that A side. It’s about looking after the next crop of batters — a few of them are already in this group.”
The remainder of the starting side, besides Petersen, sees three other changes with Marco Jansen dropped — to give his body a break, according to Conrad — for Wiaan Mulder, while Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj will start with Senuran Muthusamy axed and Anrich Nortjé injured.
Conrad said the decision to include the two front-line spinners — a historical anomaly for the Wanderers — was related to the surface. “It looks quite abrasive.”
Harmer took 14 wickets for the Titans there earlier this season, while Maharaj took 13 in a four-day match against the Lions two years ago. “The decision to play two spinners here is a well thought out one,” said Conrad.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rickelton named for Wanderers as ‘player Proteas can build team around’
Head coach Shukri Conrad sees the player blossoming into one of the team’s most important batsmen in the years ahead
Never mind Ryan Rickelton finally getting another chance to start a Test match, he will become one of the Proteas’ most important batters in the next few years, according to head coach Shukri Conrad.
Rickelton was named in the starting side for the second Test against the West Indies that begins at his home ground, the Wanderers, on Wednesday, in place of Keegan Petersen. His selection added another chapter to what has been a controversial summer, in which drama off the field has not prevented him from being successful on it.
“He will be a big part of the side, he will be one of those guys who, through performances domestically, [and] knowing his character, is someone we will start building the Test side around,” Conrad said.
Rickelton has averaged almost 60 across the past three seasons for the (Central Gauteng) Lions in the domestic four-day competition. Though he played three Tests last year, his omission from the squad for the series in Australia was poorly managed by the then selection committee, who cited an ankle ailment.
While Rickelton always acknowledged his left ankle needed surgery, which will take place at the end of the current season, Cricket SA’s medical committee weren’t as confident about the strategy he and the Lions medical team drew up for him to manage the problem.
“Rickelton deserves his crack at it, he’s been churning it out,” Conrad added. “We went with Keegan in the first Test simply because he was the incumbent. Him being left out is not on the back of two non-scoring performances.”
Rickelton used the disappointment of missing the trip to Australia to fuel his success locally, even earning a call-up to the One-Day squad named on Monday.
Conrad admitted the Proteas batting remains a work in progress, citing last week’s poor second innings showing — they were bundled out for just 116 — as evidence.
“We got a good result in Centurion, but we weren’t particularly good. The West Indies were. The wicket was tough, but that doesn’t mean we just roll over as we did the other day and have done in the past.
“We might be a bit away on the batting front, which is no secret, but we are not a million miles away. We have the personnel, it’s just to ensure they get the necessary experience.”
It’s why beyond the second Test he is already planning a vast winter programme for the younger members of the Test side. Conrad faces a particular challenge because of the Proteas’ lack of Test play, something he bemoaned again on Tuesday. “We don’t play a lot of Test cricket. I have to find novel ways to find out more about these guys.”
The winter programme may involve an SA A tour, with Conrad hoping to have a trip scheduled in the June/July period. “A lot of the younger guys will form part of that A side. It’s about looking after the next crop of batters — a few of them are already in this group.”
The remainder of the starting side, besides Petersen, sees three other changes with Marco Jansen dropped — to give his body a break, according to Conrad — for Wiaan Mulder, while Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj will start with Senuran Muthusamy axed and Anrich Nortjé injured.
Conrad said the decision to include the two front-line spinners — a historical anomaly for the Wanderers — was related to the surface. “It looks quite abrasive.”
Harmer took 14 wickets for the Titans there earlier this season, while Maharaj took 13 in a four-day match against the Lions two years ago. “The decision to play two spinners here is a well thought out one,” said Conrad.
Proteas captaincy not yet on agenda for De Zorzi
Walter receives welcome boost ahead of critical World Cup assignment
NEIL MANTHORP: Wanting the leadership job is not the same as needing it
Red-hot Jansen steers Sunrisers to the double over Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Proteas captaincy not yet on agenda for De Zorzi
Walter receives welcome boost ahead of critical World Cup assignment
NEIL MANTHORP: Wanting the leadership job is not the same as needing it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.