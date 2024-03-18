Sport

FREE TO READ | Inside Sport magazine looks back on 2024 so far, and ahead

We wrap up the amazing success of the Africa Cup of Nations, and look to upcoming events on the packed sporting calendar

18 March 2024 - 11:20
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
We highlight past sporting spectacles as well as major events coming up soon. Picture: 123RF/RUNGAROON.
We highlight past sporting spectacles as well as major events coming up soon. Picture: 123RF/RUNGAROON.

What was, undoubtedly, the greatest Africa Cup of Nations in history concluded in Ivory Coast on February 11, with the hosts beating Nigeria in the final. Unfortunately, SA's Bafana Bafana fell short at the semifinal hurdle, but that didn’t detract from the tournament’s overall success, which we acknowledge in this edition of Inside Sport. We examine, among others, the exemplary use of the video assistance referee at the event.

We also examine the historic Totalsports Two Oceans marathon, where the sensational Gerda Steyn will be looking to extend her winning streak after her record-breaking victory in 2023. Herman Gibbs zooms in on the Absa Cape Epic, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024. In recognition of this milestone, it will, for the first time, have 20 all-women teams. Read all about the #SheUntamed 20for20.

Domestic and international football will be entering the business end in the next few weeks, and the spotlight will be firmly on relegation spots. Will Moroka Swallows survive the shenanigans that have attracted negative headlines of late? And can Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster and his Burnley beat the drop in the English Premier League?

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: SA’s switch to URC was the right one
Sport / Rugby
2.
Pirates’ Makhaula recovering in hospital after ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Diallo scores winner as Man Utd down Liverpool in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Wessels to steer SA Rugby high-performance drive
Sport / Rugby
5.
Premier League talking points: Fulham’s misfiring ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.