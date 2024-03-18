FREE TO READ | Inside Sport magazine looks back on 2024 so far, and ahead

What was, undoubtedly, the greatest Africa Cup of Nations in history concluded in Ivory Coast on February 11, with the hosts beating Nigeria in the final. Unfortunately, SA's Bafana Bafana fell short at the semifinal hurdle, but that didn’t detract from the tournament’s overall success, which we acknowledge in this edition of Inside Sport. We examine, among others, the exemplary use of the video assistance referee at the event.

We also examine the historic Totalsports Two Oceans marathon, where the sensational Gerda Steyn will be looking to extend her winning streak after her record-breaking victory in 2023. Herman Gibbs zooms in on the Absa Cape Epic, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024. In recognition of this milestone, it will, for the first time, have 20 all-women teams. Read all about the #SheUntamed 20for20.

Domestic and international football will be entering the business end in the next few weeks, and the spotlight will be firmly on relegation spots. Will Moroka Swallows survive the shenanigans that have attracted negative headlines of late? And can Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster and his Burnley beat the drop in the English Premier League?

