Western Cape election win not in the bag for DA
DA secured 55% of the provincial vote in 2019 but its support for Israel may cost it crucial votes
01 March 2024 - 05:00
The battle for the coloured vote in the Western Cape has intensified, with numerous small parties criss-crossing the province, hoping to eat into the DA’s traditional support base.
The province’s citizens, who have largely voted for the DA in past elections, have more options now, and the official opposition would do well not to underestimate the newcomers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.