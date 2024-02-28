Markets are pricing in a first US Fed interest-rate cut at June meeting, says CME’s FedWatch tool
To build SA’s climate resilience we should make sure that we are designing, implementing and maintaining our infrastructure effectively
Gordhan also announces the appointment of Nosipho Maphumulo as the group CFO
Over 600 parties and independent candidates have until next week to submit requirements
Shares rise as high as R107.58 intraday before closing at R104.84
A salary increase could push salary earners into a higher income tax bracket and affected individuals could end up paying more tax
Throw away the key, but don’t destroy profession, says Sehoole
Uncommitted state vote is stronger than anticipated
Seamer’s performance a reminder of divide between provincial game and Test cricket
US President Joe Biden’s executive order will limit bulk transfers of information to specific ‘countries of concern’
Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Election Management Consulting Agency of Africa, Lulu White, about the benefits and downsides of public policies that are put forward in an election year.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Public policies in an election year
Business Day TV spoke to Election Management Consulting Agency of Africa CEO Lulu White
