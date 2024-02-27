Politics

Small parties approach IEC about challenges they face

But ActionSA says it would welcome the removal of parties from ballot papers if they can’t produce signatures equal to 15% of the required votes for one seat

27 February 2024 - 13:34
by Sisanda Mbolekwa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
File picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Political parties have written to Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo requesting an urgent meeting to discuss their disgruntlement with the elections timetable, which they say is “unjust”.

The African Congress for Transformation, African Transformation Movement, African People's Convention, Azanian People’s Organisation, Build One SA, Land Party, Umkhonto we Sizwe Party, Rise Mzansi, United African Transformation and UDM are seeking to address issues they believe may affect the integrity and inclusivity of the elections.

“The key issues we want to discuss are the election timetable, challenges around the signature requirements and IDs (Protection of Personal Information Act, or Popia), deadline for candidate lists set for March 8 2024, deadline for registration fees and voter education,” the parties said in a joint statement.

The parties told the electoral head their apprehension arises from the compressed timetable, starting with the submission of IEC lists, which they argue does not allow for adequate participation and engagement from all stakeholders.

“It falls short of ensuring all necessary processes, including voter education, collection of prospective support lists for new parties and preparation are conducted effectively. As representatives committed to the ideals of free and fair elections, we urge the IEC to reconsider and extend the submission deadline to facilitate a more inclusive and informed electoral process.”

The parties took aim at the challenges faced by new political entrants during registration, citing the hurdle of collecting signatures and identity numbers as presenting a barrier to entry for emerging political entities.

“We believe such requirements not only impede the principles of a multiparty democratic system but also disproportionately affect new and smaller parties. Moreover, these requirements seem to conflict with Popia, as they may infringe upon individuals' rights to privacy.”

The parties urged the electoral commission to review the contested registration processes to ensure they are inclusive, transparent and compliant with legislation.

“As stakeholders committed to the principles of free and fair elections, we are deeply invested in the success of the democratic process in SA. Therefore, we submit these concerns with the hope of prompt and meaningful engagement from the IEC.

“We trust our shared commitment to democracy will guide us towards addressing these challenges effectively and ensuring the elections reflect the will of all South Africans.”

ActionSA's Michael Beaumont poured cold water on their concerns, saying it was astonishing political parties claimed to be unaware of the IEC requirements to contest elections, which have been known for some time.

“The reality is that most of these parties cannot meet the threshold of signatures to contest an election because they exist on social media and not on the ground in communities across SA.”

ActionSA, like most of the aggrieved parties, will contest the national and provincial elections for the first time.

“ActionSA welcomes the inevitable reduction of political parties and their removal from long ballot papers if they cannot produce signatures equal to 15% of the required votes for a single seat. The job of fixing SA is important and is unlikely to be helped by political parties which cannot handle these most basic requirements to contest an election.” 

TimesLIVE

WATCH: ANC’s 30-year reign: hits and misses

Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: Unpacking the ANC’s election action plan

Business Day TV spoke to Alan Mukoki, CEO of the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Politics
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma makes homophobic remarks at MK rally

Former president has again criticised same-sex relationships
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: What is in the ANC’s 2024 election manifesto?

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's political editor, Hajra Omarjee
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Asset managers to dig in heels as spectre of ...
Politics
2.
Cosatu hails ANC manifesto as a silver bullet
Politics
3.
Small parties approach IEC about challenges they ...
Politics
4.
PA says Gayton McKenzie will stand as candidate ...
Politics
5.
Jacob Zuma makes homophobic remarks at MK rally
Politics

Related Articles

WATCH: ANC’s 30-year reign: hits and misses

Politics

WATCH: Unpacking the ANC’s election action plan

Politics

Jacob Zuma makes homophobic remarks at MK rally

Politics

WATCH: What is in the ANC’s 2024 election manifesto?

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.